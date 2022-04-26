Slain Florida mom's ex pleads not guilty to evidence tampering and other charges, demands jury trial

Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of slain Florida mother Cassie Carli, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing person investigation, and refusing to supply a DNA sample on Friday, according to court records.

He also demanded a jury trial and his attorney filed a discovery request for evidence.

Spanevelo has not been charged with murder in the death of Carli, his ex-girlfriend who police say disappeared on March 27 when she went to meet him to exchange custody of their child.

Spanevelo was arrested in Lebanon, Tennessee, on the morning of April 2 during a traffic stop and extradited back to Florida about a week ago.

Carli's remains were also found on April 2 in a shallow grave on an Alabama property that authorities say Spanevelo has a connection to.

The results of an autopsy are still pending and a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said last week that additional charges are unlikely until the death investigation is complete.

An affidavit of complaint related to the initial charges said that Spanevelo provided false information to law enforcement "by not disclosing pertinent information about where he stopped along his route of returning home to Panama City Beach with [redacted] later that evening," after he met with Carli on March 27.

Police also received a tip that Spanevelo had thrown a piece of evidence out of his vehicle. Spanevelo eventually admitted to doing so, according to the affidavit, telling investigators "he did not care about [redacted] property so he chose to just throw it out of the window."

Details of what evidence was discarded were redacted, but Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson previously told reporters the charges for tampering with evidence were related to the disposal of Carli’s cell phone.

The former couple was involved in a years-long custody battle before her disappearance and a judge ordered Spanevelo to pay Carli $5,920 in attorney fees just days before she disappeared, according to court records.

Spanevelo is currently being held on a $21,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Fox News's Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.