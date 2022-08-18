Slain Hall County deputy honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery

Aug. 17—A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy killed in 2019 while pursuing burglary suspects was honored posthumously with the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Nicolas Blane Dixon was fatally shot in July 2019 after a foot chase.

Three of the four suspects were convicted at trial, while a fourth man took a plea deal.

The Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery was created by Congress in 2008 to honor officers for "exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty" at the federal, state and local level.

"Deputy Nicolas Dixon faced a clear and imminent danger as he attempted to apprehend the one suspect," according to a U.S. Department of Justice page online honoring Dixon. "He demonstrated great courage in the face of a violent and unprovoked assault and succeeded in incapacitating the assailant, preventing him from threatening and injuring the other deputies and citizens in the area."

Roughly 25-30 people were in attendance Tuesday, Aug. 16, as Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, presented the medal to Dixon's family.

"What we're all charged with moving forward is honoring and remembering Deputy Dixon," Clyde said in a news release by the Sheriff's Office.

Representatives for Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock read statements during the presentation.