Slain Huntsville police officer will be buried at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

A Huntsville police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be buried Monday in Tuscaloosa.

Officer Garrett Crumby, a Tuscaloosa native and Hillcrest High School graduate, died March 28 after he was shot by a man who barricaded himself in a Huntsville apartment.

Athree-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, Crumby previously served for eight years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Crumby's funeral is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Crumby will be buried in the afternoon at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, 5434 Old Birmingham Highway.

A procession to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park will immediately follow the funeral. The graveside service is not expected to start before 4 p.m. because of the travel time from Huntsville.

Donations to the Officer Garrett Crumby Memorial Foundation can be made at any Redstone Federal Credit Union branch.

Crumby loved the outdoors and the city where he worked, Huntsville Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets in a March 29 news conference.

“He was also known for being the caregiver personality. He cared for the citizens he dealt with. He also cared for his family,” Johnson said, adding that Crumby once took an extended leave to care for a family member. He was known among his squad as “the sweet tooth guy,” as he had a penchant for coming to roll call with a pastry or Subway sandwich and a caffeinated concoction of Monster energy drink and coffee.

Officer Albert Morin, the other officer struck by gunfire, remains in the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor told the Associated Press.

