Slain Independence officer donates kidney to Missouri officer injured in line of duty

In July, Springfield police officer Mark Priebe started dialysis. His kidneys were failing, the result of a 2020 crash that also left him paralyzed.

On Sunday, he received a new kidney from a fellow officer in Independence.

Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed last week while responding to a residence with his field training officer, was an organ donor and a perfect match for Priebe.

“I am forever grateful to Officer Madrid-Evans and his family for providing this direct donation,” Priebe said in a news release from the Springfield department. “I truly believe God had his hand in this and it’s been difficult to comprehend why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life.”

Priebe, who has served with the Springfield Police Department for 21 years, was injured in a crash in June 2020, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Springfield police department.

Police told the Springfield News-Leader that a man intentionally drove his SUV into Priebe, who was outside of the Springfield Police Department headquarters.

The husband and father of two was paralyzed in the crash, and in June of this year, he learned his kidneys were failing, Taylor said.

Madrid-Evans had only been on the job 18 days when he and his field training officer responded to a residence in the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard. Police had received a tip that a man accused of violating his parole was there.

Once there, Madrid-Evans was shot by a man, who was then shot and killed by police. The suspect, identified by authorities as Cody L. Harrison, 33, died at the scene.

Madrid-Evans was a recent graduate of the police academy and a 2018 graduate of Smithville High School. He had recently gotten engaged and originally aspired to join the military after high school to become a combat medic.

“Mark has once again been given a second chance, thanks to a member of our thin blue line family,” Heather Priebe, the Springfield officer’s wife, said in a news release. “We hope we have the opportunity to meet Officer Madrid-Evans’ family in the near future and we pray for them as they navigate through the days ahead.”

The departments are asking that any donations on Madrid-Evans’s behalf be made to the Independence Police Foundation.

