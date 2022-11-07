Slain IU student did not seek help from her tormentor, police say

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was initially published Oct. 21, 2015. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, help is just a phone call or text away at the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24/7.

On the day of her death, Yaolin Wang attended her business class at Indiana University.

She also sent the following text message to a friend:

“My nightmare is back.”

The night of Sept. 30, a resident of the Stratum Apartments called police after finding the body of 20-year-old Chuanlin Xiao hanging from his belt in a common-area stairway that led to basement apartments. Around the corner from Xiao’s body, police made a second grisly discovery.

Wang suffered more than 10 stab wounds; her body lay on the ground of an outdoor patio.

Yaolin Wang's cousin, aunt, mother, listen as her father speaks, and family friend, Alice Hsu, right, listens before translating, during a vigil for Wang, and Joseph William Smedley II in Dunn Meadow. Jeremy Hogan | Herald-Times

Police: Relationship based on control, abuse

Police called the deaths a murder-suicide from the start of their investigation. Investigators can now shed more light about the relationship between Wang and her attacker.

It was a relationship, police say, that was based on control and intimidation, fear and abuse.

Wang and Xiao met during the spring semester at North Seattle Community College in Washington, where Wang received her associate’s degree in business before transferring to IU.

The relationship quickly became one-sided and controlling, investigators have learned.

“It appears that Xiao almost immediately imposed himself on Wang by moving into her residence there and refused to leave. There may also have been physical and mental abuse toward Wang as Xiao tried to assert control over her life,” said Bloomington Police Department Capt. Joe Qualters.

She did not seek help. Not from school officials at the community college, or from Seattle police.

She did not tell her family during a summer trip home to China. Or when her father traveled to Bloomington to celebrate his daughter’s 21st birthday and to visit her new college campus.

Friends tried to intervene; police say Xiao turned his threats on them.

He told people he came from a powerful family in China, one that would not hesitate in retaliating against their families if they got him into trouble in the United States.

Xiao arrived in Bloomington on Aug. 22. As he did in Seattle, Xiao moved into Wang’s apartment and refused to leave, police said.

The attempts to control Wang’s life continued. Her passport went missing. So did her makeup.

Police believe Xiao, unemployed and not enrolled as a student, forced Wang to give him money.

“Again, Wang resisted seeking outside assistance and did not want police involved because the issues were ‘too personal,’” Qualters said.

Police say Xiao traveled to Seattle on Sept. 19. He returned unannounced on Sept. 30.

Cultural differences can be barrier to service

It’s not enough for university officials and staff to offer services for help with domestic violence, relationship violence, sexual violence and mental health counseling to students.

They must also develop cultural sensitivity and cultural competency in order to recognize what kind of barriers to services some students encounter as they navigate life here, said Carol McCord, IU’s associate dean of students.

“Addressing broadly how to get it across is one thing, but to get it across culture-belief systems — it’s the work of finding specific connections with each group that will help be more impactful,” she said.

Students from other cultures might not be comfortable calling police for help, seeking support at school, even speaking with friends about personal issues.

“It’s important for us to understand that certain stigmas are stronger in some cultures than others,” McCord said.

The same can be said of minority students who were born and raised in the United States.

“That is our culture; it is ours in a lot of ways. We try to address that problem on the whole, but we live in that system,” said Evelyn Smith, prevention programs coordinator at Middle Way House, which offers services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Yaolin Wang, 21, an Indiana University student, died from stab wounds and a 20-year-old man, not an IU student, was found hanged near her body in a common area of an apartment building in the 3100 block of Goodnight Way in the Stratum Apartment complex. David Snodgress | Herald-Times

Middle Way staff employ person-to-person advocacy and an empowerment approach, one that does not make assumptions about a person’s personal politics, religious community and cultural background.

“We help them find the strength to be independent, to demand the kind of respect they deserve, help them find solutions that work for them,” Smith said.

At a campus vigil a week after her death, the father of the slain student was, at first, reluctant to speak, afraid of how his daughter and family would be perceived.

A family attorney translated his words from the Mandarin. The father’s grief and his plea, universal:

“I’m filled with complete and devastating sadness, but I still have to speak up. I know that Yaolin, like me, would probably prefer not to dwell on the tragic event. To leave a positive message going forward is more important. It’s important to use the legal resources available and not be afraid to use them.”

The Bloomington Police Department has compiled a list of domestic violence resources and services in the city of Bloomington and on the Indiana University campus. This list of resources is for city residents and college students alike, and includes options for international students.

