Slain man's family boosts reward to $7,000 for info leading to killer

Nov. 19—The fact that his brother's killer remains unidentified and uncaptured isn't all that keeps Mitchell Mickens awake at night.

He's also bothered by the fact that there probably are people out there who know what happened — or who may have a vital clue that could help police solve the murders of Lionel Mickens and Britney Rummell.

Thanks to a number of donations, the Mickens family is encouraging people to talk by upping a reward to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in the case.

"I still believe someone has the right piece of information to help solve this case," Mitchell Mickens said. "Something they heard or saw ... could be the key to helping my family get closure."

Mitchell Mickens, a Florida resident, has been working with Cambria County Crime Stoppers since late May to raise awareness of the killings of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, 36-year-old Rummell and Lionel Mickens' deaf rescue dog, Daniel.

All three were found shot to death in late April in an upstairs bedroom of Lionel Mickens' Pine Street home in Johnstown's Hornerstown section. Investigators have said they do not believe the murders were random — and that it's possible the victims were ambushed.

Johnstown police Det. Cory Adams said solving a case often involves piecing together small but important details about the crime — and the moments leading up to it.

Investigators are confident they've made progress, "but it's like a domino effect," Adams said. "One little thing can spark everything we need to fall into place. ... One little piece of evidence can help us solve the entire thing."

The Mickens family has paid for several billboards to be displayed around Johnstown over the past six months, seeking information about the killings and advertising the reward. A new billboard will be posted later this month in Cambria City, Mitchell Mickens said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said investigators cannot provide additional details about the case to protect the integrity of their investigation. But he described the case as a "top priority" for investigators, and he encouraged people to give police any information that might help — no matter how trivial it may seem.

Neugebauer credited the Mickens family for their cooperation and their persistent pursuit of justice. Rewards — and billboards advertising them — not only encourage people to step forward with information, but also keep homicide cases "in the forefront of people's minds," which can lead to breaks in an ongoing case, he said.

But Mitchell Mickens' efforts have gone above and beyond that, Neugebauer said. He said he couldn't recall another time $7,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a homicide suspect.

"It shows the Mickens family's commitment and dedication to the memory of their loved one — and their desire, which is shared by law enforcement, to get justice so they can get some closure," Neugebauer said.

Mitchell Mickens' parents, sister and uncle have all contributed to the reward fund, as have Lionel Mickens' former high school principal and even a few people the family barely knows, he said.

"I had a lady at my church walk up to me and hand me a check for $85," he said, adding that it has been a bit uplifting to see people rallying around the cause.

Funds are being directed to Cambria County Crime Stoppers, which has worked for decades to raise awareness about unsolved crimes in the area through rewards.

Crime Stoppers has contributed $1,400 toward the effort and has protocols in place to allow people to provide information — and even collect rewards — without anyone learning their name.

In cases where different information provided by multiple people is crucial to solving a case, the money is split up equally, Crime Stoppers' Gary Martin said in a recent interview.

The Crime Stoppers hotline is 1-800-548-7500.

"We're just asking people to do what's right," Mitchell Mickens said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.