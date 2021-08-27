Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Justin Rohrlich, William Bredderman
·4 min read
Courtesy of the Nikoui family
Courtesy of the Nikoui family

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead.

“I stayed home from work yesterday because there was that attack and I knew he was there,” Nikoui told The Daily Beast early Friday morning. “So all day, I was glued to the TV.”

Just hours after the U.S. military warned of an imminent terror threat, a suicide bombing rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport and the surrounding area. At least 13 U.S. service members were killed, and another 18 were wounded. Scores of Afghans also died in the terror attack.

Military officials have not released the names of the slain troops but said they included 10 Marines, two soldiers, and one Navy medic.

Steve Nikoui said he knew the Marines contacted the families of anyone killed in action “within eight hours.” Right about 7:15 p.m. PT, “these young men walked up,” he said.

They first appeared on Nikoui’s phone, which was linked to his doorbell camera, he explained. He had been watching the news for any word of his son or his comrades, and wanted to make sure he intercepted any bad news before his wife and other son got home and saw a clutch of Marines standing there.

Sheer Chaos: At Least 13 U.S. Troops Killed as Blasts Rock Kabul Airport

The Marines who came to deliver the news of Kareem’s death were “more choked up than me,” Nikoui said. “I was actually trying to console them. But at the same time, I just wanted them to get out as soon as possible so that no one from my family came back and saw them. I thought it appropriate that I be able to tell them.”

“I haven’t gone to bed all night,” Nikoui continued. “I’m still in shock. I haven’t been able to grasp everything that’s going on.” As of right now, Nikoui’s plan is to go to Dover, Delaware, and pick up his son’s remains.

Kareem “loved what he was doing, he always wanted to be a Marine,” said Nikoui, noting that his son had been stationed close to home, at Camp Pendleton. This made it easy for Kareem to visit on weekends, and he often brought along “10 or 15 other Marines” with him. When the holidays rolled around, Kareem always brought a few buddies with him for a home-cooked meal, according to Nikoui.

“My wife and I felt very honored that [since] these other boys weren’t around their homes, that we were able to provide some sort of family life for them,” he said. “He really loved that [Marine Corps] family. He was devoted—he was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go. No hesitation for him to be called to duty.”

Through tears, Nikoui expressed flashes of anger along with his anguish. He said he wants to “respect the office” of the president, but doesn’t have much love for President Joe Biden at the moment. A Trump supporter, Nikoui was happy that Trump was in office when Kareem joined the Marines. “I really believed this guy didn't want to send people into harm’s way,” he said.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” said Nikoui. “I blame my own military leaders… Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

Maxton Soviak, a U.S. Navy medic from Berlin Heights, Ohio, also died in the attack Thursday, the Sandusky Registrar reported.

Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, where he played football, according to The Telegraph, before eventually moving to Guam.

A self-described “patriot” on Instagram, Soviak’s feed often featured him enjoying the outdoors—on boats, beaches, and mountains. He was also proud of his military service, posting photos with his fellow servicemen and commenting on photos of his friends.

The Navy confirmed a sailor died in the bombing, but would not confirm Soviak’s name until 24 hours after the family was first notified.

“My beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives,” Marilyn Soviak, his sister, wrote on Instagram. “He was a fucking medic. there to help people. and now he is gone and my family will never be the same.”

— With additional reporting by Corbin Bolies

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK sees very credible threat of imminent IS Kabul airport attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -There is "very, very credible" intelligence that Islamic State militants are planning an imminent attack on those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, Britain's foreign ministry advised people not to travel to the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport where thousands are waiting for flights out of the country ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline when the United States and its allies will pull out their remaining troops. Heappey confirmed that intelligence of a possible suicide bomb attack by IS militants had become "much firmer".

  • Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

    Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

  • US soldier loses 1 Afghan translator; fights to save another

    The two men risked their lives together nearly a decade ago trying to eliminate the Taliban, dodging bullets and forever bonding in a way that can only be forged in war. Now the American soldier and his Afghan translator were together again in Germany shopping for a suit. Abdulhaq Sodais's future hinges on an asylum hearing in a German court after he was denied a U.S. visa, and U.S. Army Veteran Spencer Sullivan was there to help him prepare.

  • The UK says it will give Afghans it can't evacuate advice on 'how they can look after themselves' under Taliban rule

    UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged that the end of UK evacuations means some people won't be able to escape Taliban rule.

  • Ken Jennings reportedly didn't get the Jeopardy! host job because of his old tweets

    Ken Jennings reportedly didn't get the Jeopardy! host job because of his old tweets

  • Here's why the Supreme Court just voted to expose millions to risk of eviction

    Just three weeks after Biden issued a 60-day ban on evictions covering most of the US, the Supreme Court voted to overturn it.

  • U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait after Chinese assault drills

    A U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, which claims the self-ruled island. The passage comes amid a spike in military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the island's southwest and southeast. The Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the Coast Guard cutter Munro, transited "through international waters in accordance with international law," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

  • Head of U.S. Central Command says Taliban 'thwarted' earlier attacks

    Head of U.S. Central Command says Taliban 'thwarted' earlier attacks

  • Isikoff on bombing at the Kabul airport

    Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent gives us his take on the bombing at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan.

  • Cawthorn calls on Harris to invoke 25th Amendment and remove Biden as president over Afghanistan crisis

    U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a freshman Republican from North Carolina, is calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Biden from office following the deadly, botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

  • Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation

    U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite a deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. (Aug. 26)

  • Why ISIS Attacked the Kabul Airport—and What’s Coming Next

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThere is a civil war being waged in the global jihadist movement. This war has been raging for half a decade, and is being conducted across multiple continents and dozens of countries. Today, it threatens to tear Afghanistan apart and disrupt evacuation efforts. For the Taliban, this civil war means a chance at establishing its authority over all of Afghanistan. For ISIS, it is the group’s last best chance at being able to win in Afghanistan.As

  • RSAF plane headed to Qatar to assist in US evacuation of Afghans

    A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) transport aircraft departed from Singapore on Thursday (26 August) night to assist the US in its evacuation of Afghans.

  • Sheer Chaos: At Least 13 U.S. Troops Killed as Blasts Rock Kabul Airport

    Wakil Kohsar/AFP via GettyTwo explosions have ripped through the area surrounding the international airport in Kabul, killing at least 13 U.S. troops and dozens of Afghans who were desperately trying to escape an already chaotic situation in Afghanistan.Just hours after the U.S. military warned of an imminent terror threat, the twin suicide bombings killed at least 60 Afghans and injured many more, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing a senior Afghan health official. Another health offic

  • Russia says vital to help Afghans form inclusive government

    Russia called on Friday for rapid efforts to help form an inclusive interim government in Afghanistan after a deadly attack at Kabul airport, saying Islamic State was trying to capitalise on chaos in the country and endangering everyone. Russia said its intelligence services were working round the clock to prevent any spillover onto the territory of its allies in former Soviet Central Asia which the Kremlin sees as part of its southern defensive flank. After talks in Italy, Russia's foreign minister condemned Thursday's attack outside the gates of Kabul airport that killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers.

  • Ryan Reynolds roasts Blake Lively on her birthday by honoring Mariah Carey

    The husband and wife duo have a long history of poking fun at each other on their birthdays.

  • 90 Day Fiancé Newlyweds Armando and Kenneth Say They Came Out of Quarantine 'More in Love'

    Kenneth and Armando appear on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, premiering Sunday on TLC

  • How Gavin Newsom could lose the California recall to a Republican with half as many votes

    A majority of Californians approve of his performance in office, and Democrats outnumber Republicans statewide. Yet on Sept. 14, California Gov. Gavin Newsom could still lose his job to a Republican — even if that Republican earns half as many votes as he does.

  • People wait for flights in Kabul, day after blasts

    Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover.

  • Dire warnings, then explosions and US deaths: How a terror strike unfolded at Kabul airport

    The explosions come after the State Department on Wednesday night alerted Americans at gates of the chaotic Kabul airport to "leave immediately."