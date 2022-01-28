Slain Mexican reporter described vulnerability in last show

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCO UGARTE and JULIE WATSON
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lourdes Maldonado
    Spanish television presenter

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her last program to a fellow journalist one day after he was gunned down outside his home, and then she described her own vulnerability covering the violent, border city of Tijuana.

In her trademark bold style, she blasted Mexico's corruption and accused a state official of drug ties before telling her viewers she had been under state government protection for eight months.

“They take good care of you," she said on her internet radio and television show called “Brebaje" or “Potion." “But no one can avoid—not even under police supervision—getting killed outside your house in a cowardly manner."

Her words eerily predicted her fate. Five days later, Maldonado was shot outside her home at 7 p.m. in the evening. She was the third journalist this year to be killed in Mexico.

Their deaths over the span of a month is an unusually high toll in such a short period even in Mexico and drew the largest protest yet over the killings with thousands demonstrating nationwide on Tuesday. The murders have left journalists working in the most dangerous place for their trade in the Western Hemisphere — feeling angry and hopeless.

On Friday, a day after Maldonado’s funeral, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to criticizing the press. He said that his government guarantees free speech but “very few journalists, women and men, are fulfilling their noble duty to inform. Most are looking to see how we fail."

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, since the current administration began on Dec. 1, 2018, at least 32 journalists have been killed and 15 disappeared, despite a government program to protect them.

More than 50 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2018 despite a government program to protect them and legislation that was supposed to crack down on crimes against the press.

“The government’s protection is worthless,” said Tijuana radio and television journalist Odilón García, who was under it for three years. “They give you a phone and if something happens you can call a central office that then notifies the police who then locate where you are and by then you are dead.”

García's own problem was resolved in the end when the two people threatening him died. One was killed by organized crime. The other died of COVID-19 after García won his case against him.

Journalists and watchdog groups say reported threats are still not taken seriously enough and when something does happen police often are slow to investigate it.

More than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, according to Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists puts the percentage at 95%.

There is a lack of political will to stop the impunity, in part, because such a large percentage of the cases are believed to have ties to public servants, according to Article 19, an international human rights organization that works to defend and promote freedom of expression. The president demonizing the press also is contributing to the hostility against journalists, said Paula Saucedo, an advocate with the organization’s chapter in Mexico.

“Theoretically the state is attacking the press," she said.

In Tijuana, journalists have turned to each other for safety. They have organized into groups, such as “Yo sí soy periodista," or “Yes I am a journalist," which has a WhatsApp chat where journalists alert each other to their whereabouts and any risks.

Maldonado dedicated her last show to Tijuana crime photographer Margarito Martínez who was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Jan. 17 as he got into his car outside his home. A week before that attack, Mexican journalist José Luis Gamboa, was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz after suffering from stab wounds during an apparent robbery.

The attorney general of Baja California, Ricardo Carpio, said they have found no evidence her killing was linked to her work. They also have not found any connection between Martinez's death and the attack on Maldonado. Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila has said she is appointing a special prosecutor to look into the murders of the Tijuana journalists.

Maldonado had gone farther than most to let her fears be known publicly, flying in 2019 to Mexico City where she stood up in a televised press conference and personally challenged López Obrador to help her.

She got state protection and police were assigned to patrolling her home but they only passed “once in a while,” said García, who met her in 1989 when they were launching their careers in the gritty, newsy city of Tijuana.

Like Maldonado, García said he is not censuring himself. But he knows the deaths are having a chilling effect, especially on young journalists.

“A lot of people are afraid," García said.

Among her family and friends, Maldonado didn't talk about her fear, preferring instead to relay the latest adventures of her rescue cats. She had adopted five. She also had a Pitbull, which now is being cared for by her neighbors along with the other animals.

In her work, colleagues said she was known for her boldness, naming officials on her live streaming show who she said were incompetent, corrupt and/or tied to drug traffickers.

When she met López Obrador in 2019 she told him “I fear for my life" and described her years-long labor dispute with Jaime Bonilla, who at the time was a candidate from the president's Morena party. Bonilla later was elected governor of Baja California, where Tijuana is located. He left office late last year.

Maldonado had recently announced that she won her dispute with a media company Bonilla owned after nine years of litigation.

After her death, Bonilla posted an interview with Radio Formula on Twitter in which he denied any involvement and offered condolences to her family. He said her legal dispute was against his company not him, and there was never anything personal between them.

López Obrador has promised there will be no impunity.

But he also cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

García agreed, writing in a tribute to Maldonado on his Facebook page that so many journalists like her have put themselves at risk for doing their jobs “that an attacker could hide among the many enemies of the press who speak the truth."

Renee Maldonado said Tijuana's journalists were like a second family to her aunt, who never had children. She said her family is grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from press members worldwide. Dozens attended her burial this week.

“Journalists in Mexico and around the world should follow her passion and always fight for the truth," she said.

_____

Watson reported from San Diego. Associated Press writer Maria Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s Is Adding Viral Food Hacks To Their Menu, Including A Hashbrown McMuffin

    McDonald's is adding viral food hacks to their menu officially for a limited time starting January 31.

  • Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

    A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday. Leonardo Silva Oliveira, 26, was wanted for probation violation on charges out of Boca Raton. Oliveria, the cook, spent five days in the Broward County Jail.

  • NC 911 operator dies from COVID day before his son’s birthday. ‘Virus shows no mercy’

    He was not vaccinated — a decision his girlfriend said he later regretted.

  • YouTube tip led to Coast father, son arrested on child porn, soliciting sex from a child charges

    A YouTube user posing as a 9-year-old led to police investigation.

  • Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces Ivy Heart Valentine’s Day Collection

    The campaign for the collection stars Karrueche Tran, Tyson Beckford, Troye Sivan, Shu Pei, and Naomi Watanabe.

  • See how the ‘Family Guy’ poked fun at 3rd hour of TODAY

    ‘Family Guy’ pokes fun at 'nonsense people' of Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer of 3rd Hour of TODAY

  • Pope denounces COVID-19, vaccine misinformation, calls for truth

    Pope Francis on Friday denounced COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation in a meeting with a "fact-checking" network of Catholic journalists, reports The Associated Press.Francis told the group that people are creating a "distortion of reality based on fear" when it comes to information on COVID-19."We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an 'infodemic' is spreading: a distortion of reality based on fear, which in our...

  • Mexicans chafe over struggling economy and surging inflation

    Miguel Alejo does not know how inflation is measured or what makes a recession. "The economy has really gone down," he added, describing December sales as "dead" and well below pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the national statistics agency is due to publish a preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Here's Why Jefferies Is Bullish On Ambarella, Luminar

    Jefferies analyst David Kelley initiated coverages on Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) with a sharp stock upside. Kelley initiated Ambarella coverage with a Buy rating and a $170 price target, suggesting an upside of 31%. The analyst views cameras as key to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems advancements through 2025 and sees Ambarella as an emerging beneficiary given opportunities inside the vehicle via driver monitoring systems and eMirrors alongside ADA

  • 7 months after disappearance, family of missing geologist still clinging to hope

    It’s been seven months since Daniel Robinson, a 25-year-old geologist, was last seen at his work site in Buckeye, Ariz., about 50 miles southwest of Phoenix. Since then, Daniel’s father, David Robinson, has worked tirelessly to search for his son.

  • At fraud trial, Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about ghosts

    At his fraud trial Friday, Michael Avenatti sought to portray his former client Stormy Daniels as someone who might be delusional as he questioned the porn star about her belief that she was once haunted by ghosts. For a second day, Avenatti, who is acting as his own lawyer in the case, got to cross examine Daniels about allegations that he stole $300,000 the performer was supposed to get from a publisher for writing a tell-all book about an alleged sexual tryst with former President Donald Trump. Daniels said she experienced frightening encounters, including physical attacks from invisible assailants, a doll who calls her “mommy” and the ability to communicate with dead people.

  • Hours out of office, Honduras ex-president gains immunity through regional post

    Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has been accused in U.S. court hearings of aiding drug traffickers, on Thursday was sworn in as a member of the Central American parliament, giving him immunity from prosecution in the region. Hernandez formally joined the Guatemala-based regional body, called Parlacen, just a few hours after Xiomara Castro's inauguration as Honduran president, amid media speculation that he would be indicted on drug trafficking charges by the United States upon leaving office. His term with Parlacen is due to last four years, in line with the organization's mandate to incorporate former presidents and vice presidents along with elected members, Parlacen said in a statement.

  • Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

    "There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don't want a war," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live interview with Russian radio stations. "But we won't let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored."

  • Selena Gomez Had the Best Reaction When She Heard Her Song During an NBA Game

    Selena Gomez has been in New York City, shooting 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2. During her time off last night, the singer went to Barclays Center to watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Black Don’t Crack: Regina Hall’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun And LAM

    On this episode of "Black Don't Crack" comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M. better known as the Black Willy Wonka, and Shay Calhoun do their best to decipher Regina Hall’s age in photos from different appearances on the red carpet and various award shows.

  • Democrats walk out of hearing with Florida's top doctor

    Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo moved closer to Senate confirmation Wednesday after a tense hearing where Democrats accused the state's top doctor of evading questions on his coronavirus policies and stormed out before casting their votes. Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has drawn national scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other virus polices embraced by the White House and federal health officials. At the hearing Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health Policy, Democrats tried to pin Ladapo down with “yes or no” questions on whether he believed vaccines and masks work against coronavirus and other topics, but were often met with lengthy answers from Ladapo.

  • 5 things immediately on the to-do list for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

    Five things on the to-do list for Adofo-Mensah.

  • Families of crash victims ask US to reopen Boeing settlement

    Relatives of passengers who died in crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets are pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to help them re-open a settlement that shielded Boeing from criminal prosecution for misleading federal safety regulators about the plane. Several family members and their lawyers held a video meeting Wednesday with Garland. Garland expressed sympathy to relatives who spoke during the meeting but made no promises or substantive comments on the case, according to participants.

  • Prince Andrew gives up honorary life membership of prestigious club ahead of sex case

    The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, confirmed on Friday morning that the Duke of York had given up his membership.

  • Jason Momoa in talks to join the family for Fast & Furious 10

    Dwayne Johnson doesn’t want to return to the Fast And The Furious family anytime soon, but there’s another buff guy who does. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join the franchise for the 10th movie. Details for Fast & Furious 10 are still under wraps, so there’s no confirmation yet on who this new character is. But what we do know about Fast & Furious 10 is that Justin Lin will be back in the director’s chair. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Em