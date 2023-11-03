Slain Microsoft exec’s ex-wife pleads not guilty alongside former Casey Anthony lawyer

A Florida woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, entered a not guilty plea during a court appearance on Friday alongside her new, high-profile attorney.

Shana Gardner is facing counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse in connection with Bridegan’s 2022 shooting death. Her current partner, Mario Fernandez Saldana, faces the same charges.

Sporting an orange jumpsuit, Gardner smiled when she entered the Jacksonville courtroom, ABC News reported. She said little during the arraignment hearing, opting instead to stand quietly next to her lawyer, Jose Baez, who entered a plea on her behalf. He has previously represented the likes of Casey Anthony and New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.

The judge on Friday said Gardner’s future hearings will be held with Fernandez Saldana “since it’s a joint indictment.” They are both facing the death penalty.

Prosecutors have said Fernandez Saldana hired his former tenant, Henry Tenon, to kill Bridegan, News4Jax reported. They have also argued that Gardner played a “key and central” role in the deadly scheme.

Tenon was arrested in January and confessed to the shooting. He has since pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is cooperating with authorities.

Bridegan was shot several times at close range in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022. He’d just dropped off the twins he shared with Gardner and was driving home when he came upon a tire blocking his path, police said. As soon as he exited his SUV, Bridegan was struck by gunfire. Police have since said the tire was intentionally placed in the middle of the road to draw out the software developer.

His 2-year-old daughter, whom he shared with his second wife, was inside the vehicle at the time of the ambush. She remained there until a passerby drove by and called the police.

Gardner was arrested in August in Washington state and extradited to Duval County last month. A pretrial hearing for both suspects has been set for Dec. 1.

The trial is expected to begin on April 13, 2024.