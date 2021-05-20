Slain officer's body escorted through central Illinois

This undated photo provided by Jim Clark/ Timber Lane Photography shows Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim. A gunman killed Officer Oberheim and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Champaign, Ill., authorities said. (Jim Clark/Timber Lane Photography via AP)
·1 min read

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A possession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career.

In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor. Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District, said in a statement that Oberheim was involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of whom currently attend Monticello schools.

“Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe — they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work,” Zimmerman said.

Oberheim was killed early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Officers had gone there in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect. A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.

Champaign County court records show Lafayette had previous arrests for domestic violence and drug possession.

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Illinois officer and suspect, 24, die in shootout

    A gunman killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday, authorities said. The officers went to the complex in Champaign shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect, police said. Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, the city’s police chief, Anthony Cobb, said in a statement.

  • Celtics and Nets set for battle in the first round

    GameTime takes a look at the first round matchup between the Nets and the Celtics.

  • Netanyahu rejects Biden's call for de-escalation and says Israel's Gaza offensive will continue

    Netanyahu on Wednesday said that he's "determined" to continue the offensive in Gaza "until its aim is met."

  • Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco

    RARE SIGHTING: Surveillance video shows a mountain lion walking through San Francisco's Portola District early Tuesday morning.

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Steelers shut out of PFF wide receiver rankings for 2021

    The Steelers have a lack of No. 1 wide receiver among their talented group.

  • Dad Complains Wife Is "Babying" Daughter with IEP⁠—and Reddit Isn't Having It

    A dad took to social media to complain that his wife was "coddling" their child, who has different needs. Redditors had some strong thoughts on the matter.

  • Microaggressions and straight-up racism are exhausting Black people

    When New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D.

  • Illinois Bonds Gain as Court Rejects Case to Invalidate Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a decision that shot down a conservative think tank leader’s effort to invalidate more than $14 billion of bonds sold by the state, promising to end a nearly two year legal saga.John Tillman, the chief executive officer of the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, filed a lawsuit in July 2019 claiming that pension bonds issued in 2003 and others sold in 2017 violated the state constitution because they weren’t issued for “specific purposes” but general expenses. The state argued that laws authorizing the 2003 and 2017 bonds satisfied that requirement.Illinois bonds rose in active trading after the ruling, driving the average yield on some sold in 2017 to 1.12% from 1.4% and the price jumped to more than $1.20 from about $1.19 a day earlier. The case has been closely watched by investors in the $3.9 trillion municipal bond-market, where it was seen as a potential harbinger of potential lawsuits elsewhere if it prevailed.“Even though the probability was low that the challenge was going to be successful, it wasn’t zero,” said Dan Solender, director of tax-free fixed income for Lord, Abbett & Co., which holds $34 billion in muni assets. “The expectation was this was not going to be a problem but still the bonds are moving up because there is now some definite resolution to the situation.”In August 2019, a Sangamon County circuit associate judge denied Tillman’s petition to file the suit. The Supreme Court upheld that court’s decision, reversing a ruling from an appeals court.“We hold that the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in denying the petition for leave to file a taxpayer action,” according to an opinion of the court delivered by Chief Justice Anne Burke that was posted on its website. “Accordingly, we reverse the judgment of the appellate court and affirm the judgment of the circuit court.”A successful effort to invalidate the debt would have saddled investors with losses and potentially left the state facing higher interest rates to compensate for the risk of such challenges. The state already has $141 billion of unfunded pension liabilities, almost no money in its rainy day fund and expects deficits through at least 2026.“I am of course disappointed in the Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling,” Tillman said in an emailed statement Thursday after the ruling. “We are evaluating our options as to how to proceed from here. In the interim, I continue to be profoundly concerned about Illinois’ reckless debt accumulation. All Illinoisans should care about this.”Tillman added that if the state doesn’t push for pension reform now a fiscal crisis could pose a threat to taxpayers, people who depend on government services and retirees.Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “administration is pleased that the Supreme Court sided with hardworking taxpayers over a frivolous lawsuit designed to grab headlines,” according to an emailed statement from spokesperson Emily Bittner. The court “rejected the plaintiff’s belated attempt to create unnecessary havoc in Illinois’ fiscal standing,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office said in a statement.The state’s top court focused on how long Tillman waited to file his action rather than the constitutional question, and in the opinion said “we find that this delay is unreasonable.”With the outcome of the case now behind the state, it “can move forward in addressing the more pertinent fiscal issues,” said Dennis Derby, a portfolio manager for Wells Fargo Asset Management, which owns Illinois debt that was challenged as well as other bonds issued by the state as part of a $40 billion municipal-bond portfolio.(Updates with comment from plaintiff in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ending the pandemic can't happen without ending evictions, which needlessly increase infections

    A study showed that thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented if states kept their eviction moratoriums in place.

  • 9 Best Cat Litter Boxes for a More Enjoyable ~Scoop Experience~ (Yes, Really)

    Some of them are even disguised as furniture!

  • 'Wrapping my arms around every Black trans woman': Model Jari Jones celebrates 30th birthday with empowering message

    Jari Jones' activism has no day off, esp not on her birthday.

  • Grand jury subpoena lists previously unknown person in Gaetz probe

    The subpoena says a grand jury is investigating alleged crimes "involving commercial sex acts with adult and minor women."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics