Slain Queens man’s brother: Suspects ‘deserve to suffer the way we did as a family,’ should never walk the streets again

The brother of a Queens man murdered by a pair of robbers cheered the alleged killers’ arrest Thursday, and said he hopes they suffer just as much as his family has.

“They deserve it,” Jai Cunje said after two men were busted for the brutal stabbing death of his brother, Andrew Cunje, 25, on Dec. 21.

“They deserve to suffer the way we did as a family. They shouldn’t be allowed to be on the streets ever,” the grieving brother said.

Raymond Kenner, 22, and Alexander Stephens, 31, were busted by NYPD cops on Wednesday and charged with repeatedly stabbing Andrew Cunje on 197th St. and Carpenter Ave. in Hollis, then running off with his backpack and wallet.

Kenner is also charged with another murder Dec. 23, in which he allegedly stabbed Benjamin Vasquez Bulux, 29, during a street robbery near 89th Ave. and 150th St. in Jamaica.

“It doesn’t help, but at least we know they are off the streets and not able to hurt anyone else,” said Adrian Cunje, another of the victim’s brothers. “It’s just the beginning.”

Cops used video surveillance footage to track both men, and found them Wednesday at The Hotel Wolcott in Midtown, where Kenner had been staying.

The W. 31st St. hotel houses homeless people who have just been released from jail or prison. Darryl Phelps, a recently paroled sex offender who cops say was caught in the act of raping a woman at a Manhattan construction site earlier this month, was also housed at the hotel.

Cunje and Stephens were awaiting arraignment Thursday in Queens Criminal Court.

Stephens’ adopted mother, who didn’t give her name, said he’s suffered from mental health problems all his life.

“He was brought up right, but he had issues in his head,” she said. “He never got the help that he needed... He was a soft and kind guy when he gets his medication.”

Stephens, a reputed member of the Mac Ballers gang, was released on parole July 28 after serving time for robbery and attempted robbery.

“He was always following other people,” his mother said. “I couldn’t help him. He was a follower, and when he doesn’t take his medication he is worse.... I don’t know how I am going to help him now.”