Reuters Videos

STORY: Video filmed by Sean Beckner-Carmitchel and obtained by Reuters showed people panicking and running away at the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles, as well as police administering first aid to a man who was shot.Grand Central Market said in a statement on Instagram that the incident did not take place within the food hall, and described it as an "isolated incident between two people". "We are devastated to have something occur so close to our door," the market said.The shooting occurred only hours after a teenage white gunman livestreamed a racially-motivated attack in upstate New York, where he killed 10 people and wounded another three at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.