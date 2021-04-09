Slain South Carolina doctor wrote of faith, life's fragility

  • FILE - This March 12, 2009 file photo shows Dr. Robert Lesslie in Rock Hill, S.C. Authorities say a gunman, identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, killed Lesslie, his wife and grandchildren on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Rock Hill. Adams killed himself early Thursday according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. (John D. Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
  • York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson listens as a 911 call is played during a press conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in York, S.C. where he addressed the mass shooting by former NFL football player Phillip Adams. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
  • A York County sheriff's deputy is parked outside a residence where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
1 / 4

South Carolina Shooting Report

FILE - This March 12, 2009 file photo shows Dr. Robert Lesslie in Rock Hill, S.C. Authorities say a gunman, identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, killed Lesslie, his wife and grandchildren on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Rock Hill. Adams killed himself early Thursday according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. (John D. Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEG KINNARD
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Robert Lesslie, the South Carolina physician and author who authorities say was killed along with three family members and a repairman by former NFL player Phillip Adams, frequently wrote of the fragility of life and a deep-seated Christian faith that guided him personally and professionally.

“I know without a doubt that life is fragile,” the 70-year-old doctor wrote in one of his books, a collection of missives he termed “inspiring true stories” from his medical work. “I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about.”

“Life is uncertain. Things happen. Lives are unexpectedly changed or ended. And it happens suddenly,” he wrote in post on his blog.

Lesslie's lessons on faith were passed down to his children, as was evident in a statement from his family that law enforcement shared at a news conference on Thursday, a day after the attack. Even in their grief, the family said their “hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told reporters. He said they were also praying for the family of Adams, a former NFL journeyman who authorities say shot and killed himself early Thursday after officers surrounded his parents' home.

According to police, Adams went to the home of Robert and Barbara Lesslie on Wednesday and shot and killed them, two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, and James Lewis, a 38-year-old air conditioning technician from Gaston who was doing work there. He also shot Lewis' colleague, 38-year-old Robert Shook, of Cherryville, North Carolina, who was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition “fighting hard for his life,” said a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.

Tolson said investigators hadn't figured out why Adams carried out the attack: “There’s nothing right now that makes sense to any of us.”

A person briefed on the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly said Robert Lesslie had treated Adams, who lived with his parents not far from the Lesslies' home.

Tolson would not confirm that Adams had been the doctor’s patient.

Barbara Lesslie had been heavily involved in fine arts, including theater in Rock Hill, said Gary Simrill, the Republican leader of the South Carolina House and a longtime Rock Hill resident. Having practiced medicine in Rock Hill for more than three decades, her husband had indeed treated many of its citizens. Simrill said that after years in emergency medicine, Robert Lesslie founded two urgent care centers that were the opposite of what many might expect from a quick-service medical practice.

“People developed a great relationship with him because he wasn’t just the doctor that saw you,” Simrill said. “He was the doctor that got to know you.”

Among his patients were Trent Faris, the spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams' father, Alonzo Adams.

Tolson said evidence left at the shooting scene led investigators to Adams as a suspect. He said they went to Adams’ parents’ home, evacuated them and then persuade Adams to come out. Eventually, they found him dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom, he said.

Adams, 32, played in 78 NFL games over six seasons for six teams. He joined the 49ers in 2010 as a seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina State, and though he rarely started, he went on to play for New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

As a rookie late in the 2010 season, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury that required surgery that included several screws being inserted into his leg. He never played for the 49ers again, getting released just before the 2011 season began. Later, with the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012.

Whether he suffered long-lasting concussion-related injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Adams would not have been eligible for testing as part of a broad settlement between the league and its former players over such injuries, because he hadn’t retired by 2014.

Adams’ father told a Charlotte television station that he blamed football for problems his son had, and which might have led him to commit Wednesday’s violence.

“I can say he’s a good kid — he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up,” Alonzo Adams told WCNC-TV. “He didn’t talk much and he didn’t bother nobody.”

Robert Lesslie reveled in writing about his faith and his work as a physician, penning more than half a dozen books that were collections of what he termed “inspiring true stories” from his work.

In a 2014 interview, he spoke of how he came to write one, “Angels in the ER,” saying he saw value in the stories he had collected through his decades in medicine, focusing on “people who had impacted me through their faith, and the way they had dealt with things that life had sent their way.”

“When I talk about angels, I do believe that God ministers to us in a lot of different ways,” Lesslie said. “I don't write about wings and halos and that kind of thing, but I do believe that God does speak to us through his spirit - and through other people.”

In a Thursday message to congregants, pastors from the Lesslies' church, First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Rock Hill, wrote that all four of the Lesslies “are in the presence of Jesus and worshipping Him face to face. One day we will see them again. Therefore, we can grieve as those who have hope.”

The church planned to keep its sanctuary open until 8 p.m. Thursday, for anyone wishing to pray. According to church officials, no funeral arrangements had been finalized.

As he wrote on his blog recently, Lesslie felt comfortable in his faith, imagining Heaven as a place filled with joy, and where he would be reunited with family and his cherished dog, Dox.

“We have no idea what Heaven will look like, only that it will be perfect,” Lesslie wrote. “And because of that I know that one day, when I’ve experienced the presence and joy of that surrounding host of saints, I will find myself walking with Barbara in a field of lush, green grass. ... The words of Jesus will echo through that glade — ‘Behold, I make all things new.’”

___

This story has been corrected to show Adams played six seasons in the NFL, not five.

___

Contributors include Michelle Liu in Rock Hill, S.C.; AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner in New York and Rob Maaddi in Philadelphia; sports writer Josh Dubow in Alameda, Calif.; legal affairs writer Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia; and Nell Redmond in Rock Hill. Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Nothing makes sense'

    Former NFL player Phillip Adams died by suicide after killing 5 people. Biden wants to crack down on "ghost guns." It's Thursday's news.

  • Phillip Adams: South Carolina shooting suspect named as former NFL player

    The suspect killed himself after allegedly shooting five people in a South Carolina home on Wednesday.

  • INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Canoo Inc. ("Canoo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GOEV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive ...

  • Witness suggests Travis Rudolph acted in self-defense

    Former NFL receiver Travis Rudolph faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. A witness to the incident contends that Rudolph may have had justification. Hannah Winston of the Palm Beach Post reports that Rudolph acted in self-defense after a group of men came to “talk with” him. Per the report, witnesses to the [more]

  • EXPLAINER: Expert uses imagery to explain Floyd's death

    A key witness at the trial of an ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death used videos, animations and other imagery Thursday to argue that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and stopped his heart — and in effort to debunk key defense arguments. Tobin walked jurors through a computer animation showing how Chauvin and two other officers held Floyd down on the pavement. The images showed how Floyd was eventually reduced to trying to use his shoulder muscles to draw breath, the doctor said.

  • Ex-NFL player suspected in S.C. shooting struggled through six injury-plagued seasons

    Adams might be best known for suffering a gruesome injury during a 2010 game between his visiting San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams.

  • Danny Isidora works out for Seahawks

    Russell Wilson expressed frustration after last season about getting hit too much. Have the Seahawks done enough to upgrade their offensive line this offseason to better protect their star quarterback? The Seahawks traded for guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed center Ethan Pocic, guard Jordan Simmons and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. They remain in search of depth [more]

  • Adams, NFL veteran who killed 5, known as quiet, troubled

    Phillip Adams was a journeyman NFL player whose career was cut short by injuries, a disappointment that apparently stuck with him during his post-football life. The 32-year-old Adams fatally shot five people — including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren — before later killing himself, authorities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, said Thursday. “He had an injury his rookie year,” Adams' agent, Scott Casterline, told The Associated Press.

  • Former Raiders CB Phillip Adams kills five before killing himself

    Former 49ers, Raiders CB Phillip Adams kills five before killing himself

  • Sexual health: 'I can't tell my mum I'm having sex'

    In conservative Singapore, start-ups are giving people discreet access to sexual health products.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Adam Kinzinger becomes 1st GOP member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted a short message to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) on Thursday night: Resign. The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz, 38, and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. In his tweet calling on Gaetz to resign, Kinzinger also linked to a new Daily Beast report about the allegations against Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida. Gaetz has denied having sex with a 17-year-old. Kinzinger, a moderate, is now the first Republican member of Congress to publicly say Gaetz needs to step down. Kinzinger was one of the few party members who publicly criticized former President Donald Trump. In February, he earned the ire of Gaetz, a staunch Trump supporter, who used expletives to respond to reports that Kinzinger planned on launching a super PAC targeting far-right members of the GOP. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

  • George Floyd's breathing was so restricted that it was almost as if his lung had been removed, expert says

    Derek Chauvin and two fellow Minneapolis police officers had restricted George Floyd's breathing so severely that it was almost “as if a surgeon had gone in and removed” his lung, Dr. Martin Tobin testified Thursday at Chauvin's trial.

  • 'The Wire' creator David Simon calls Piers Morgan an 'empty parasite' in Twitter feud

    Simon criticized Morgan for his appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox Nation show, and Morgan shot back by insulting "The Wire."

  • 104-year-old Colombian beats COVID for second time

    A woman more than a century old received cheers from hospital staff in Tunja, Colombia this week after she recovered from the coronavirus for the second time. 104-year-old Carmen Hernandez was discharged after 21 days in the hospital fighting the deadly infection – again.Gina Gomez is a nurse at Hernandez’s care facility."She is an elderly patient with an excellent physical capacity because she resisted the virus for the second time. The first time she was isolated in her nursing home. This time we have the support of the Canelones Clinic. Thank God she has done very well, and she has beaten this virus."The centenarian’s first infection was in June last year.She received her first dose of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in February, and then tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in March.Yamit Noe Hurtado is the manager at San Rafael De Tunja University hospital:"Our doctors classified the case as a re-infection. Fortunately, she recovered quite well. It was a solid work of the scientific team and respiratory therapy team. We are claiming victory."Hernandez returned to her nursing home where the COVID-19 hero will soon receive her second dose of the vaccine after it was delayed due to her reinfection.

  • Netflix has landed the streaming rights to Sony's future 'Spider-Man' movies and franchises like 'Jumanji'

    The deal means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" movies will continue to be absent from Disney Plus.

  • Companies are staying silent amid beauty guru James Charles' sexting scandal

    In a YouTube video, James Charles admitted to sexting with boys who now say they're under 18. Brands have not reacted.

  • Russia calls on Slovakia to return Sputnik V doses after dispute

    Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, citing contract violations, in an escalating row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot. Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's SUKL drug agency said the batches of Sputnik V vaccines it had received differed from those reviewed by international scientists and by the European Union regulator. Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, the second European Union nation to do so after Hungary, despite a lack of EU regulatory approval.

  • Who is Q? Why QAnon's ringleader may have been hiding in plain sight all along

    QAnon researchers have long suggested that 8kun's owner and operator led the theory. Speculation continues to center on Jim and Ron Watkins.

  • 'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

    The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for the dead grew monotonous and, their cloistered world suddenly caving in, some of the sisters’ thoughts were halting.