Slain St. Petersburg toddler, mom honored at emotional funeral

The toddler’s name was written on his casket in the style of the “Toy Story” logo. Images of Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mr. Potato Head were printed along the top. He lay in the front of the church next to his mother’s light pink casket.

Just over a week after the two died, dozens gathered at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg on Friday afternoon for an emotional funeral for Taylen Mosley, 2, and his mother Pashun Jeffery, 20.

Jeffery was killed on March 29, and Taylen’s body was found in an alligator’s mouth two days later. Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, has been arrested and faces two charges of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Many family members and friends wore clothes with Taylen and Jeffery’s faces on them. One person’s shirt read “Long live Taylen and Pashun.” Another wore a light blue suit, with “Forever 2″ and “Forever 20″ written in pink on the back.

The attendees entered the church just before noon and walked down the aisle to the two open caskets. They each had one last chance to say goodbye to their loved ones — and the sound of crying was heard over the piano music in the background.

In the funeral service, three family members shared brief memories of Jeffery. One cousin said he and Jeffery were not as close as they got older as they had been at a young age. And while they had each other’s phone numbers, they didn’t often text each other.

With her gone, he asked Jeffery’s spirit to text him so that he could talk to her for hours.

“I really wish I could see you smile again,” he said.

Another family member said Christmas was always better when they knew Jeffery was coming to a family gathering.

Several local leaders sent messages to the family that were read at the funeral, including St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, state Sen. Darryl Rouson, and St. Petersburg City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders.

“Taylen was a sweet and happy toddler who loved his mother dearly,” Welch wrote. “We stand united.”

The funeral program showed many pictures of Taylen and Pashun together. It described their close relationship and showed some of their favorite things — photos of the “Despicable Me” minions, Taylen in a lion costume and the toddler sitting in and driving a toy truck.

“Beautiful inside and out, Pashun was a joy to be around,” the program read. “She was into fashion, online shopping and doing hair. In her leisure time she enjoyed cooking and eating crabs. Yet nothing gave her greater pleasure than spending time with her friends and family; especially her Babyboy Taylen.”

According to police reports, family members became concerned about Jeffery and her son when Jeffery failed to answer their daily FaceTime call on the morning of March 30.

Her family went to her apartment at the Lincoln Shores complex in St. Petersburg to check on her and saw blood on the sidewalk outside the apartment. They asked management to help them unlock the door, according to arrest records, where they found a “very violent crime scene.”

They found Jeffery’s body, but not Taylen’s.

According to police reports, Thomas Mosley had stabbed Jeffery more than 100 times.

The afternoon before, Jeffery had hosted a party for Thomas Mosley’s 21st birthday, arrest reports show. Guests left the party a little after 5 p.m., and later that evening, a neighbor heard a noise coming from the apartment but did not call the police because they didn’t deem it memorable enough.

Taylen was reported missing and on March 31, after a search that lasted around 24 hours, St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway announced he had been found in an alligator’s mouth near Lake Maggiore, more than 13 miles away from the apartment. The lake is about 10 blocks from Thomas Mosley’s mother’s home, where police say Mosley went after Jeffery was killed.

Thomas Mosley was arrested on April 1 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Six days later, Rev. Chico Dials delivered the final speech of the funeral service for the two people Mosley is accused of killing.

He said while he was asked to deliver words of comfort, he describes himself more as a fighter. And following a tragedy like this, Dials said sometimes “we have to fight back.”

Dials said he feels the family’s pain as best as he can, but he added that the best thing he and other loved ones can do is to stand with them.

“Taylen touched so many hearts with his tiny kisses, warm hugs and loving ways,” the funeral program read. “It was such a joy to watch him learn and play from day to day. He leaves a host of relatives who will miss him dearly and hold his memory in their hearts forever.”