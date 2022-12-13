Slain toddler Quinton Simon’s grandmother arrested in Georgia

Police in Georgia have arrested the grandmother of murdered toddler Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old who was found dead in a landfill last month.

Billie Jo Betterton was arrested Monday on a charge of contempt of court and booked into Chatham County jail. Betterton, who also uses the last name Howell, was put in a suicide-prevention smock upon her arrival at the detention facility, according to WJCL.

Officials declined to provide further details about her condition and mental status.

Betterton’s arrest is not believed to be related to her grandson’s disappearance and death, but rather the result of a hold placed by Chatham County juvenile court. It comes weeks after Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, was hit with charges in connection with the boy’s death including malice murder, concealing a death and false reporting/making false statements. She has since pleaded not guilty.

The 22-year-old mother, who has been the sole suspect in the months-long case, reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

A week later, police said that they believed Quinton to be dead, but continued their search for his body at a landfill in Chatham County. They spent the next month digging through 1.2 million pounds of trash before uncovering the boy’s remains.

Betterton had custody of Quinton at the time of his disappearance, but she had been seeking to evict Leilani, her boyfriend and their children from her home.

“Not looking to be compensated. Just want them to move out as quick as possible,” Betterton wrote in the Sept. 8 filing. “They have damaged my property and at this point no one is living in peace.”

The notice was served to Simon and her boyfriend a little over a week later.