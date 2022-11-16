Slain victim's husband accuses sheriff's office of not doing enough

Nov. 16—It's been more than three years since someone shot and killed Veronique "Roni" Reaves as she drove along Ga. Route 212 in Baldwin County.

The murder case remains unsolved.

During a Monday night forum at Union Baptist Church in Milledgeville focusing on unsolved murder cases involving Black victims in Milledgeville and Baldwin County, Roni's widow Renaldo Reaves accused the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office of not doing enough to solve his wife's case.

"She got murdered while driving home on 212," Reaves told an estimated crowd of 80 people who attended the forum, which was co-sponsored by the Baldwin County Branch of the NAACP, SCLC, 100 Black Men of Oconee and Milledgeville and Black Lives Matter. "She called 911. All I can say is that she did the right thing by calling 911. She stayed on the phone with them."

Reaves said he's tried to obtain a copy of the 911 call but has never received it.

"And we can't get no kind of justice," Reaves said. "The sheriff's department hasn't been transparent."

Reaves' wife, the mother of two daughters, now ages 8 and 19, was an instructor at Central Georgia Technical College in Milledgeville and also worked part-time as a beautician at the family-owned barber shop operated by her husband.

"There seem to be two different sides to the law enforcement spectrum because on one side you got a professional professor at the University of Georgia get killed and they get (CBS') 48-Hours to help them solve that crime, but like I say, my wife was a teacher, but we didn't 48-Hours. We didn't get nothing. We don't get no updates, and I can't get a police report or anything that happened that night."

The investigative news story that CBS aired about the UGA professor killed in Baldwin County was not solved by the show. An episode about the case aired after the case had gone to trial. The case was solved by detectives with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office working closely with the agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville.

The case led to an arrest but a jury found the defendant not guilty of the murder earlier this year.

"It's been said I haven't cooperated, but I'm right here," Reaves said. "Anybody wants to ask me any questions, with a lawyer, without a lawyer ... But like I say, when we're talking about unsolved murders, it can't be two spectrums of justice. It's one spectrum of justice, and that's the right thing, so."

Cynthia Ward-Edwards, president of the local NAACP, asked Sheriff Bill Massee if he wanted to address the comments made by Reaves.

"Yes ma'am, I do," Massee said. "We have been very transparent with the Veronique Reaves' case. In fact, the first two days, we spent two full days working 16 and 18 hours a day with me and five of my investigators, and four GBI agents, because the husband told us he knew who killed her."

After those two full days, Massee said they attempted to talk with Renaldo Reaves, but he obtained an attorney and wouldn't talk to detectives and GBI agents.

"But if he's telling us tonight that he'd like to sit down and talk with the GBI and really have a forensic interview, I can assure you, we will be more than glad to do that at your leisure, your pleasure," Massee said, as Reaves stood just a few feet away.

Reaves quickly responded.

"I just want to say if you stand there and lie and say that I said I knew who killed her, I'm definitely walking out on that," Reaves said.

Massee fired back, saying Reaves had told detectives and GBI agents that one of his wife's students committed the murder.

The exchange between Reaves and Massee ended at that point, as Ward-Edwards turned to a discussion about another murder case.

At the end of the forum, Massee addressed the audience again.

"But what I said is the truth," Massee said. "We have to get help from everybody, whether it's family members or what. I grew up with Lewis Huley and Oscar Davis Sr. They were two of my mentor ... People get crazy. They didn't go crazy. They were down to earth men and smart and helped me put out fires."

Since Cindy Ward-Edwards and Clarence Hall have gotten involved in the local NAACP, Massee said they had been "very upfront with us."