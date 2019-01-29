Slain Wisconsin nurse found frozen, bleeding under her car was beloved by patients

MILWAUKEE – Carlie Beaudin’s dog, Baloo, was the first to alert her husband, Nick, that something was wrong. It was about 4 a.m. and Baloo woke him up. Carlie wasn’t home.

She often worked late at her job as a nurse practitioner at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital and came home after Nick was in bed. But not this late.

“The rest of the morning was phone calls, terror and grief,” Nick Beaudin said of Friday morning.

Carlie Beaudin was found trapped beneath her car, bleeding and frozen in a parking garage of the hospital about 3:43 a.m. She was taken to Froedtert, where she died a short time later. She was 33.

Milwaukee County sheriff's officials have ruled it a homicide and say they have a 27-year-old man in custody. They arrested the man Friday near North 37th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue after receiving a tip. No charges have yet been filed.

Nick Beaudin said he was not able to talk about the investigation Sunday night per the advice of sheriff's deputies.

He said it was Carlie's laugh that first drew him to her when they met on the set of a musical back in 2003. She had the lead role in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" for a local theater company.

"Her laugh caught me off guard," he said. "She was amazing...She had a wonderful singing voice...and she cared so much about people. She would ask you questions and she would care about your answer."

Nick proposed to Carlie at a youth opera performance in South Milwaukee while they were on stage, just after singing a duet. Carlie wrote about the August 2007 day on Facebook.

"After the song, I was about to walk off stage when Nick stopped me, and then I instantly knew, lol," she wrote. "He gave a very sweet little speech and then asked me in front of the entire audience."

Nick Beaudin proposes to Carlie following the song "Come What May" that they sang together during the South Shore Youth Opera Ensemble's La Musica Bella on Aug. 15, 2007, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. More

Carlie was an animal lover and the Greendale couple adopted, Baloo, an affectionate beagle-mix, from the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Carlie was also passionate about cancer care and when she didn't get enough time to talk with patients, she decided to volunteer regularly in hospice care, Nick said.

Carlie was honored with a Daisy Award in 2012, recognizing her outstanding work with patients.

One of her nominators said Carlie's caring and sensitivity saved her life.

"Her compassion helped to pull me from the depth of my despair and I am now recovering at home," the nominator said. "Without Carlie's help I do not believe I would be here today."