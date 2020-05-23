‘Slam dunk’ or ‘uphill climb’? Experts disagree on insider trading case against Sen. Burr

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s stock sales are the subject of insider trading investigations by the U.S. Justice Department, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee.

But can they prove he traded on confidential information when he sold up to $1.7 million in stocks just before the market plunged?

Depends whom you ask.

“This is really a slam dunk case,” said James Cox, who teaches at Duke University’s law school and has testified frequently about insider trading in Congress.

But John Britt, a former SEC enforcement attorney, said he doesn’t believe there’s enough evidence to bring either a civil or criminal case.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “I think Burr walks.”

Burr, a North Carolina Republican, temporarily stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee this month after the FBI seized his cell phone as part of its investigation. He’d already said he won’t run again in 2022.

Burr’s stock sales came to light on March 19 when ProPublica and the Center for Responsive Politics revealed that he’d sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13.

In January and early February, as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread beyond China, intelligence officials were issuing dire warnings about its effects in closed-door Senate briefings, according to the Washington Post. Burr also is a member of the Senate Health Committee, which also received briefings about COVID-19 in January.

Burr has said he sold his stocks on the basis of publicly available information, not on confidential briefings.

Two other senators, Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California and Republican Kelly Loeffler of Georgia have turned over documents to the FBI involving trades made around the same time. Feinstein has said she was not involved in the trades by her husband.

So far Burr is the only one known to be under criminal investigation by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section.

“It’s the highest criminal priority they have,” said Charlotte attorney Chris Swecker, a former assistant FBI director over the bureau’s criminal division. ”And those are the kinds of cases that get all the resources and a sense of urgency.”

David Chase, a Florida attorney who prosecuted insider trading cases for the Securities and Exchange Commission, said authorities know what they’re looking for.

“We all agree that his trades were suspicious in terms of timing but the question remains, were they illegal?” he said. “A core question is, what did he know and when did he know it?”

What was in the briefings?

It’s unclear exactly what Burr heard about the coming pandemic in confidential briefings.

“You really have to know the specific nature and quality of the information that he was provided and whether that was non-public,” Chase said. “Presumably it was material.”

Experts say investigators can get access to classified briefings in some cases.

Michael Perino, who teaches at St. John’s University School of Law, said information would be legally material “if a reasonable investor would consider it important in deciding whether to buy or sell securities.”

“As a hypothetical matter,” he said, “if you received a briefing that said COVID-19 was going to have a substantial impact on the economy and hit particularly hard airlines and hotels, I think a jury could reasonably find that that constitutes material, non-public information.”

Burr’s 33 sales included shares of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Extended Stay America and Park Hotels & Resorts.

“If in fact he received significant, non-public information and then traded on it afterwards, that’s a relatively straightforward case of insider trading,” Perino said.

Cox, the Duke professor, said, “the fact the FBI . . . seized his phone indicates they had a pretty strong case that a violation had occurred.”

“The fact that this is going forward, apparently with some alacrity, shows … Burr’s in big trouble,” he said.

Family member’s sales

The last lawmaker convicted of insider trading was Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York last year. But that case was very different.

He was on the board of a pharmaceutical company when he learned the company had failed a critical drug trial. He called his son and told him to sell his shares in the company, a move that allowed his son to avoid nearly $600,000 in losses. Last fall Collins pleaded guilty to securities fraud. In January he was sentenced to 26 months in prison.