'Slap in the face': Backlash in Dighton after acting police chief passed over for job

DIGHTON — Dighton is close to hiring a new police chief. But not everyone in town is happy about it.

Selectman Leonard Hull said he and others in town are outraged by a hiring process that skipped over Acting Chief George Nichols and did not include an interview with three candidates, not just one, in the final round.

He expects them to express their complaints at the next select board meeting.

"This process has been flawed from the beginning and has shown a total lack of respect for the Dighton Police Department and a Dighton resident/ Deputy Chief of another community who applied," Hull said in a letter recently posted on Facebook and reiterated the sentiment in a follow-up conversation with the Taunton Daily Gazette Friday.

Selectmen Chair Peter Caron, Town Administrator Michael Mullen Jr. and Human Resources Coordinator Karin Brady announced in a recent press release that Fairhaven Police Sgt. Timothy F. Souza has been named the lone finalist for consideration by the Board of Selectmen to become Dighton's next chief of police.

Souza is scheduled to be interviewed by Selectmen at their next regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Selectmen will each have the opportunity to meet individually with him prior to the board considering his appointment.

Hull said he finds it "unconscionable" that this process brings before him only one candidate for him to vote on next week and wants residents to also voice their concerns.

"This process reeks of the same type of politics that we faced over the library and the Town Meeting Fin Com removals last June," he said. "I plead with the residents of Dighton to say they won't tolerate it anymore. Please come to the next BOS meeting and express your concern."

He said he thought Selectmen would have the opportunity at next Wednesday's select board meeting to interview three finalists, not just one. Even though Hull recently announced he won't be running for re-election in the April 6 town election, he's still a selectman but wasn't included in the decision making process, he said.

And Acting Chief George Nichols and the police union are upset because Nichols was passed over for the job without even being interviewed, Hull said.

"Unfortunately, acting Chief George Nichols, also a candidate, heard from community members first that he had been eliminated from the process and who would be proposed as the next chief. Nichols then went to Town Hall to ask the TA who confirmed it," Hull said in his letter.

"This was exactly what I had directed the TA to make sure would not happen!" Hull continued in the letter. "This was total disrespect to an officer who has filled in as chief and has served Dighton for over 12 years. This is also a slap in the face to a Dighton resident who is currently a Deputy Police Chief in another community who couldn't get an interview before the full Board."

Police union: 'decision like this destroys morale'

The Local 305 police officers union's response letter posted on Facebook said this: "Unfortunately, during the hiring process our Town Administrator and Board of Selectmen have not been transparent or forthcoming. The Dighton Police Officers Local 305 was told the process would be internally only and instead it was opened to outside candidates as well… A decision like this destroys morale and offers no opportunity for promotion…Our town is a small community with many intricacies that require ... knowledge and understanding. An outside Police Chief does not have this knowledge…We are asking you (the residents of Dighton) to reach out to the Town Administrator and Board of Selectmen to voice your concerns…"

"The entire town is upset," said former Veterans Agent Robert Wood, "that they're skipping over the Acting Police Chief to go outside the town. Everybody likes George, thinks he did an outstanding job as an officer and acting chief. The town administrator may have written his own pink slip. The residents are upset, the police union is upset."

Back the Blue rally in support of George Nichols

Wood said, in fact, he and a group of residents will make their opinions known at the corner of Route 138 and Center Street on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 10 .m. to 2 p.m. for a "Back the Blue" rally, "to show the Police Department our support," he said.

'Serious, professional and qualifications-based process'

Town administrator Michael Mullens and Selectmen Chair Peter Caron did not immediately return telephone calls seeking comment. Their side of the story comes from their press release, which notes the announcement of Souza as the lone finalist followed an extensive professional hiring process approved by Selectmen in late November 2023 that included an independent assessment center, a preliminary interview, and the submission of written responses to more than a dozen essay questions.

The town received a total of 20 applications in advance of its early January application deadline.

"We are fortunate to have received widespread interest from a range of candidates with the goal of becoming Dighton's Chief of Police," Town Administrator Mullen said in the announcement. "The process that led to announcing Sgt. Souza as the finalist was a serious, professional and qualifications-based process that was approached with the utmost respect, discretion, and responsibility."

He added, "Not only is it important that Dighton's next Chief of Police fit the culture of our close-knit Police Department and the broader community, but that they bring the kind of community-oriented leadership and vision that is expected from the town's top law enforcement professional. Through the process to date, Sgt. Souza has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to lead the Department into the future."

Who is Fairhaven Police Sgt. Timothy F. Souza?

Souza is a 27-year veteran of the Fairhaven Police Department. He has served as sergeant for the last 17 years, including as the department's administrative sergeant with the responsibility of budget management, hiring and related tasks, according to the press release. From 2018 to 2022, Souza served as commander of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) operational support unit which included SWAT, search and rescue, the marine unit/dive team, and several other specialized units. He served for six years as the Fairhaven Police Department's school resource officer (SRO) and is an active member of the Fairhaven and Acushnet communities, having coached youth sports for more than 10 years.

Souza is a 1997 graduate of the Plymouth Police Academy and has completed Roger Williams University's command supervisor training, NASRO's school resource officer training program, and enhanced incident management unified command training by Texas A&M University. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University.

Why does Dighton have an acting police chief?

The previous police chief was Shawn Cronin, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 23 to one count of securities fraud in the case that charged him with insider trading violations and cost him his job.

He will be sentenced on that charge, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, by U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on May 13, according to a written statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Who is Acting Chief George Nichols?

Nichols joined the Dighton Police Department in 2003 as a part-time officer. While serving as a part-time officer, he went on to attend the police academy before being appointed as a full-time officer in 2005, according to a press release from the Dighton Police Department in June of 2023 congratulating Nichols on receiving the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award, which is given to a law enforcement professionals who successfully complete the FBI-LEEDA Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute.

In 2009, Nichols became a taser instructor for the department and shortly after became a firearms licensing officer. Nichols went on to be promoted to sergeant in 2016 and attended field training officer school. Since attending field training school, Nichols has dedicated much of his time to helping out new officers in the department, the press release said.

Nichols was named acting police chief later that same month when former Police Chief Shawn Cronin was placed on leave amid an insider trading scandal.

