'Slap in the face' to law enforcement: Volusia Sheriff Chitwood reacts to Othal Wallace verdict

Officials are speaking out after Othal Wallace, the 31-year-old man who faced first-degree murder in the death of a Daytona Beach police officer, was found guilty Saturday of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He was charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer in Jason Raynor's killing. Had he been convicted, prosecutors would have sought the death penalty.

The jury also bypassed a second-degree murder charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter was the lowest charge Wallace faced. He could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that he was disgusted by the verdict: "The message I take away from this jury is that it's open season on law enforcement."

Chitwood added: "A lesser charge of Manslaughter for the MURDER of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor is a slap in the face of everyone who puts on a uniform."

A lesser charge of Manslaughter for the MURDER of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor is a slap in the face of everyone who puts on a uniform.

Chitwood wrote his "faith" in juries has been shaken before.

"I have seen juries ignore video evidence and disregard victims. I have never been more disgusted by a verdict than I am today," Chitwood tweeted.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly offered a similar view in a text to The News-Journal.

“If ever there was a case for first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and the death penalty, this was it,” Staly wrote, “but I recognize juries have a difficult job and while I don’t agree with the decision, I support the criminal justice system.”

Wallace's defense calls verdict 'extraordinary'

The defense, on the other hand, was pleased with the jury's decision.

One of Wallace's attorneys, Tim Pribisco, called the verdict "extraordinary."

"I'm not familiar with any other case where somebody's been accused of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and then been found guilty of manslaughter," Pribisco said.

Pribisco added that the circumstances were "tragic."

"We don't want to measure this in a win or a loss," Pribisco said. "There's a loss of a life and that's tragic. That's what brought us here. I think the sentiment from our side is that this is an extraordinary outcome under the circumstances and we don't relish in the fact that officer Raynor passed away or the circumstances leading up to it.

"We are very grateful for the outcome and we believe it's extraordinary," Pribisco said.

Bryan Shorstein, spokesman with the Seventh Circuit State Attorney's Office, said State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who prosecuted Wallace with Assistant State Attorneys Andrew Urbanak and Jason Lewis, would not be commenting on the case today.

The Daytona Beach Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: