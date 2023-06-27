'A slap in the face': Officers who let driver walk away after fatal crash disciplined

Two Indianapolis officers were found in violation of the city police department's protocols by not performing a breath test on a man accused of T-boning a car last year, killing one of the passengers and injuring the driver and two others.

Officers Gunnar Andrew Gossett and Dwayne Mills were determined by the city's Citizens' Police Complaint Office to have "failed to detect an intoxicated driver," referring to Connor Gaskill, who's been charged in the deadly crash. Gaskill, of Pendleton, faces eight felonies in the aftermath of the crash involving a rideshare that was carrying its driver along with 22-year-old Rashid Conteh, his brother and another passenger on Sept. 29, 2022.

Rashid Conteh died shortly after in a hospital.

Rashid Conteh’s family for months has asserted Gaskill was not issued a breath test that night as required by state law and submitted a complaint to the office. Many witnesses told a grand jury the then-25-year-old had been drinking that night. He is accused of later traveling 55 mph, or 25 mph faster than the limit, at the intersection of East 24th and Delaware streets before slamming into the vehicle carrying Rashid Conteh.

Marion County prosecutors wrote in court records their investigation revealed Gaskill “walked away from the collision area” after giving police his information, a statement and was briefly checked by paramedics.

The board in their decision confirmed the family’s account and noted the police department’s internal investigation into what happened also concluded a test was not given.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department records show Gossett was suspended for two days in April and Mills, one day.

The citizens’ board upheld the police department's determination that the officers did not violate state law by failing to administer the breath test, saying the investigation showed "no relevant case law, penalty provision, or evidence" to support the family's claims.

Rashid Conteh’s brother, Nelson Conteh, in a speech to the board, called the punishment inadequate and “a slap in the face."

“The sheer agony we have been through is compounded every day due to these officers' actions,” he said. “My faith in this city and its police has been broken.”

Members of Rashid Conteh's family said they believe the officers need to be terminated even if there’s no explicit penalty in state law for failing to administer a breath test. They further contend the omission of a breath test likely led to the courts allowing Gaskill limited driving privileges in his pending court case, and had he been given a test at the onset, his charges would have been more severe.

Gaskill, who is out on bail, was given his restricted driving privileges by a judge in February. His attorney in court documents said the loss of his license led to undue hardship and rendered him unable to drive to and from work. The judge granted the request over objections by Marion County prosecutors. Deputy prosecutors at the time pointed to a 2014 fatal motorcycle crash, in which Gaskill is alleged to have struck the back of another car, causing it to hit the motorcycle head-on, killing the rider. Online court records show he did not face charges in that crash.

‘He was a superhuman’

Rashid Conteh’s family, when remembering the 22-year-old, often speak of his caring and charismatic nature. His mother previously told IndyStar he exuded joy since his adoption from Freetown, Sierra Leone, as a toddler.

After graduating in 2018 from Carmel High School, Rashid Conteh enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College to pursue a career in health care. He worked at an assisted living facility while pursuing his associate degree in health care specialist.

The employees at IU North Hospital, his newest job where he worked in food services, livestreamed his funeral.

Gaskill is next scheduled to appear in court July 17.

