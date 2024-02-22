'A slap in the face': Some Racine students say cashless ticketing is leaving low-income families behind

Lilli Beth Rodriguez, a sophomore at Horlick High School, and Eliana Gibson, a senior at Horlick High School, are both members of Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES).

RACINE — When Janelle Perez moved to Racine in 2022, she was excited for a fresh start.

The William Horlick High School junior looked forward to making new friends, seeing the Friday night lights at the homecoming game and dressing up for her first homecoming dance.

But Perez didn't expect the school district's new ticketing system would make her miss out on the homecoming game and dance — two years in a row.

The Racine Unified School District began using the digital ticketing platform Ticket Spicket for all after-school events, including school dances and athletic games, in the fall of 2022. The change effectively ended the use of cash payment for tickets at the door, with Horlick's website stating "No cash sales at the gate."

Perez said her paycheck deposited to her bank account every Friday, but the district stopped sales the day before. Because she couldn't afford the cost of admission before Friday, she missed homecoming.

"They told us at school, 'It's only $15,' but I mean, for some households, $15 is at least two meals," Perez said.

Money is tight at home, she said. Her mom's bank account is often overdrafted. The times her mom can purchase a ticket, she has only cash.

"I feel like especially for lower-income communities, it's like a slap in the face," said Perez, now 18.

Perez isn't the only student affected by the district's decision to go cashless. Youth Empowered in the Struggle, known as YES, the youth chapter of immigrant rights organization Voces de La Frontera, said several Horlick students have missed out on after-school events because their households don't have access to bank accounts or can't navigate the Ticket Spicket website in English.

Over the past nine months, the students' requests to reinstate an on-site cash payment system have been turned down by the school's athletic director, the principal, and as of January, RUSD leadership as a whole.

William Horlick High School began to sell all tickets for sporting events, dances and arts programs through HomeTown Ticketing, parent company of Ticket Spicket, in the 2022-23 school year.

RUSD's transition to digital ticketing in schools isn't an anomaly. A growing number of public K-12 schools in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee Public Schools and Kenosha Unified School District, are limiting ticket sales to card payment only.

RUSD officials say they turned to Ticket Spicket primarily as a solution to the district's security concerns. The digital platform helps them track who is going to the game and how many people to expect, which is helpful for planning the number of staff needed at the event, according to district spokesperson Stacy Tapp.

“Ticket Spicket offers more than just efficiency," Tapp said. "It is a huge proactive safety measure."

She said RUSD removed the cutoff date to buy tickets after receiving feedback from students.

However, some students feel that is not enough. They say the switch to Ticket Spicket excludes low-income, non-English speaking and undocumented families from important school events.

About 5.9 million households in the U.S. don't have a bank account, according to a 2021 survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

At Horlick High School, 67% of its 1,284 students live below the poverty line. Nearly 2,000 students in the district are English language learners.

"I know high school isn't the most glamorous time, but I feel like these are things that make you excited to go to high school," Perez said. "These are the events that you look forward to, the ones that you see in the movies. It's sad that some people want to experience these things and can't."

Horlick students met with district officials to ask for cash option at the door

Horlick students first petitioned school administrators to accept cash for tickets last spring, ahead of the 2023 prom. The then-principal denied the request and suggested students purchase prepaid Visa cards, according to a May 4, 2023 email to Perez.

In January, a group of Horlick students and teachers tried sharing their concerns again at a meeting with district leaders.

At the occasionally tense meeting, students told administrators that some of their households don't have access to bank accounts because their caretakers are undocumented.

Damon Jackson, Horlick's activities and athletics director, and Daryl Burns, RUSD's deputy chief of schools, also recommended those students and family members purchase prepaid Visa cards, according to recordings of the meeting shared with the Journal Sentinel.

Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) students meet after school on Feb. 14, 2024 at William Horlick High School in Racine.

"People who normally really want to come to the game — and I'm not trying to get on lower income, undocumented or anything like that — they can go and get those prepaid cards if they plan a little bit earlier," Burns said.

In response, students explained it is not financially feasible for their families to spend an extra $4 for the Visa card, plus a $10 minimum, to buy a $6 ticket.

District officials said they would consider the students' concerns. But in a follow-up email to YES two weeks later, Burns told the student group that the district's contractual agreement with Ticket Spicket prohibits it from accepting cash payment.

"The terms and conditions of our agreement with Ticket Spicket do not allow for a cash payment option at this time," Burns wrote in the email.

However, Ticket Spicket doesn't prevent its customers from accepting cash payment, said Nick Mirisis, the CEO of HomeTown Ticketing, which owns Ticket Spicket.

The choice to accept cash is up to the school or district, Mirisis said in an email. The platform automates reporting and auditing cash sales at no additional cost.

In a Feb. 20 email, Tapp said Burns' email was "poorly worded."

How did Racine school district make the decision to go cashless?

Safety is the top reason RUSD turned to digital-only ticketing, Tapp said. She said the nonfatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl outside a Horlick football game in September 2022 influenced the district to fully switch to Ticket Spicket.

Ticket Spicket gives RUSD the opportunity to see the students, in advance, who might be coming to the game for the "wrong reasons," Tapp said. The district can then make an informed decision about how much law enforcement and safety staff is needed.

A "No Weapons or Firearms" sign at Horlick Athletic Field on Feb. 14, 2024 in Racine.

The district was also concerned about securing the cash box at night, according to Burns. He said security staff are too busy keeping the event space safe to monitor the cash box, which falls on the athletic directors.

District leaders added that the district makes fewer errors and saves time and money with Ticket Spicket, since the platform calculates the ticket funds automatically and makes ticket scanning at events more efficient.

RUSD pays Ticket Spicket 5 cents per ticket plus 5% of all ticket sales, according to Tapp. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the school district made $203,420 from ticket sales and paid Ticket Spicket $25,644, according to Tapp.

Since transitioning to cashless payment, the district has made more money from ticket sales, according to Burns. He suspects some of this is due to reduced cash theft or loss, but said the district hasn't checked the data to know for sure.

Some students said they feel the district's security concerns are exaggerated.

"We already go to school with kids that might want to cause harm," said Maximillian Osborne-Wood, a 16-year-old student and member of YES. "I'm not sure why that would affect our safety."

Students also pointed out that concession stands at the games still accept cash.

"There are police there," said Dominic Shain, 16, a student with YES. "Either way, there is protection, and there's cash."

Aaron Eick, an adviser for YES who has taught social studies at Horlick for the past 18 years, said he has collected cash for ticketed events. He said he's never heard of cash box robberies or cash going missing.

"What creates safety is kids feeling engaged — kids feeling like it's their school," Eick said.

Dominic Shain, a junior at Horlick High School, and Aaron Eick, adviser to youth group Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES), at a meeting for the youth group at William Horlick High School.

Athletic directors played a leading role in deciding to make the switch to Ticket Spicket after consultation with coaches and teachers, according to district leaders.

However, it's unclear how many coaches were consulted prior to the switch to Ticket Spicket. In a video sent to administrators last month, Horlick High School boys track and field coach Josh Slamka said he wasn't consulted about going cashless.

"Why was this change made without considering our student population?" asked Slamka, who is also an English teacher at Horlick. "Why were coaches not consulted? Why were parents not consulted?"

Slamka said that school sports are at the center of school culture, and by focusing on improving school culture, the district can help students feel more connected and wanted at Horlick.

"I've heard the argument that Ticket Spicket makes it easier for schools to keep out the unwanted kids, but this system is helping to push kids away," Slamka said.

Students also concerned about language barrier with Ticket Spicket

Each time Lilli Beth Rodriguez, 15, has a choir concert, she has to make time to translate Ticket Spicket for her parents, whose first language is Spanish.

Last school year, Rodriguez's parents missed her first Masterworks choir performance because they could not purchase tickets on their own, she said. Rodriguez, then a freshman, wasn't familiar with the site either. By the time she was dressed and ready for her performance, Rodriguez said sales were closed on Ticket Spicket.

"It's not like they didn't want to come, and, obviously, I was stressed out before the concert, trying to practice and making sure everything's ready," Rodriguez said. "It was very upsetting."

Rodriguez and Gibson speak about Racine Unified School District's decision to go cashless for after-school events.

In an interview, district leaders said they didn't realize that families were struggling with Ticket Spicket being available in only English. According to RUSD chief of staff Emily DeBaker and Burns, no students or staff brought that issue up at the January meeting with YES.

However, video recordings of the meeting show three students, including Rodriguez, requesting Spanish translation during the meeting. Laisha Ibarra, a staff member at Voces de la Frontera, repeated the request a fourth time at the end of the meeting.

Tapp, the district's spokesperson, later said the request for Spanish translation was "missed in the (district's) notes" of the meeting.

DeBaker, RUSD's chief of staff, said the district didn't consider how non-English speakers would navigate Ticket Spicket when deciding to go cashless. Altogether, students in the district speak 57 languages.

"We would have to see if they (Ticket Spicket) have the option to translate into all the languages our families speak,” DeBaker said.

Mirisis confirmed that Ticket Spicket is currently available in only English, but said the district is free to customize the text on the page, such as event details and ticket descriptions, in any language of its choice.

Dulce Cervantes-Contreras, a Spanish teacher at Case High School who was the first Latina to join the RUSD school board in 2021, said it's important for families to have a cash payment option and for Ticket Spicket to be available in more languages.

"There's so much research that if you're involved in school, you're more likely to be successful in school," Cervantes-Contreras said. "But how, as parents, are we supposed to support them if we don't have the access to buy these tickets to show up for them?"

Her work on the school board led to Spanish translation of the board agenda and a system to provide Spanish translators at board meetings upon request.

"Racine has a large Spanish-speaking community," said Cervantes-Contreras, who ended her term early in 2023. "If it wasn't for me, I don't know how long it would have taken for them to provide the services in Spanish."

RUSD remains unclear on cash payment policy

The district is unclear about whether it officially accepts cash payment on-site at its events.

The Horlick High School website states: "Tickets must be purchased online. No cash sales at the gate."

However, on Feb. 16, the district added a note to the website directing people who can't use Ticket Spicket to reach out to the activities director for "support" to purchase a ticket.

William Horlick High School's website says tickets to athletic events must be purchased online. The district added a note below the announcement on Feb. 16 that asks people who can't use Ticket Spicket to call the activities director.

In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, RUSD officials said they find ways to help students who do not have debit or credit cards.

"While we don't publicize a cash option, if somebody comes to the gate and is not able to use Ticket Spicket but can pay cash, the (athletic directors) or the district staff that are there have always accommodated that," Tapp said.

Burns added that publicly stating the district still accepts cash payment for tickets would be a safety risk.

"What we don't want to do is say that we're going to jeopardize safety by offering a cash option all the time," Burns said.

DeBaker and Burns said they made it clear to YES students at the Jan. 10 meeting that athletic directors will accommodate cash payment at events, but students said they walked away from that meeting with a different impression.

They said Burns' follow-up email to the group rejecting their request for a cash option further muddied the waters.

In his email, Burns told students that reinstating a system for cash payment "would introduce logistical challenges and create unnecessary complexity."

"I don't understand," said Adiana Orta, 16, a student with YES. "We're teenagers. We don't really have access to a credit card or debit card."

Many Wisconsin public schools are going cashless

A growing number of public school districts, including some of Wisconsin's largest, are also going cashless for ticketed school events.

Ticketing at Kenosha Unified School District, Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District, Madison Metropolitan School District and the School District of Waukesha is now completely digital.

Milwaukee Public Schools uses HomeTown Ticketing, the parent company of Ticket Spicket, according to Claire McHugh, the district's marketing supervisor. She said the district requires digital tickets for entry to MPS sporting events.

Green Bay Area Public School District has one high school piloting GoFan, another digital ticketing platform. The rest of the school district still accepts cash.

Meanwhile, Appleton Area School District still takes cash at the entrance of events.

Due to many schools moving to digital ticketing, the majority of Wisconsin's state championship games for high school students are now cashless, too. Only three out of 16 of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's state tournaments — volleyball, basketball and individual wrestling — accept cash, said Kassie Mortimer, the association's assistant director of business operations.

Around the country, some legislators are trying to ban schools and businesses from going cashless. They argue that refusing to accept cash is discriminatory to people who are low-income or do not have bank accounts.

Ohio passed a law in 2023 requiring public schools to accept cash payment for after-school event tickets or let people who don't have debit or credit cards in for free.

Last year, Wisconsin state Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, proposed a bill that would require businesses to accept cash for in-person purchases under $2,000. At the bill's public hearing last November, Schraa said that forcing people to use a credit or debit card could encourage people to collect credit card debt, according to Business North, a publication based in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Perez is still holding out hope that the school district will reconsider its policy on cash ahead of her senior prom. YES is holding a press conference Thursday night at Park High School to press the issue.

"It's sad that they've taken away community events for so many," Perez said. "It's not even just the students. It's faculty, it's parents, it's the community."

