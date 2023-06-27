Slash ‘£84 green carbon tax’ to help households, Tory MPs demand

The letter was coordinated by Craig Mackinlay, the chair of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group - Belinda Jiao

A “hidden tax” adding up to £84 on energy bills must be slashed to help struggling households, Tory MPs have said.

Companies which produce energy by burning gas to create electricity are charged for every tonne of carbon they produce, under a government decarbonisation policy aimed at helping the country reach its “net zero” goal.

The cost is passed down to households through their energy provider, potentially imposing up to £84 a year at current rates, according to analysis in a letter signed by 33 Tory MPs and peers calling for carbon costs to be reformed.

The new figures come as Rishi Sunak faces pressure to help households struggling with rocketing mortgage rates, stubbornly high energy costs and an inflationary spiral pushing up prices.

The letter, coordinated by Craig Mackinlay, the chair of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, says the UK’s carbon emissions trading scheme “could annually be adding as much as £84 to household bills; a hidden tax during a cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Mackinlay said that carbon costs had to come down as the current policy was doing “nothing to improve our environment”.

On Sunday, the Telegraph revealed that the Government would reintroduce green levies, which add £170 to annual household energy bills and include costs of insulation schemes and older wind farm contracts, from July.

The day before, Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, told the Telegraph that households will be spared a levy on their energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former energy secretary and Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, the former Conservative leader, were among signatories to the letter, which said that power generators who create electricity from gas were passing down the carbon costs imposed on them by the Government to households.

“While the ETS was intended to encourage industry to decarbonise, costs have spiralled in an unsustainable way,” they warned.

Sir John Redwood, an environment secretary under Theresa May, who also signed the letter, said carbon costs should be suspended until the energy burden on households and businesses comes down.

“Carbon dioxide is a world issue, not a national issue,” he said. “We import things that require a lot of CO2 and claim that it’s nothing to do with us.”

‘Tax and subsidy merry-go-round’

He said the burden on industries had “created a tax and subsidy merry-go-round”.

In January, the Government offered the steel industry £600 million in support to help it switch to greener technologies, amid plans for hundreds of job cuts.

“I would suspend this until energy prices have come well down and there’s more stability in markets and then you can think again,” he said.

He added: “We’re at a disadvantage against all major industrial producers. China, Germany, America, these are big industrial producers, and they wouldn’t dream of burdening themselves with very high levels of carbon taxes that we do.”

The emissions trading scheme was set up in January 2021 and largely mirrors the ambitious EU system of which the UK had been a part before Brexit.

Over the last two years, costs to industry have been higher in the UK, although they have come down relative to the EU in the last two months.

Under the scheme, a set number of credits representing a tonne of carbon are traded by heavy industry, power generation and domestic aviation to pay for their emissions.

The Government also gives away a capped number of free carbon credits intended to keep prices down and discourage industries from leaving the UK for cheaper markets.

But it has proposed to cut these 50 per cent by 2024, a decision the steel industry has said will increase costs because it is not able to cut its emissions quickly enough with current technologies.

“It’s an existential threat to some of our members,” said Frank Aaskov, the energy and climate change policy manager at UK Steel. “The current proposals look to decarbonise by de-industrialising.”

“It also means higher power prices in the UK because the electricity sector is taking part in the UK emission trading scheme.

“So that means that if emission prices are higher here in this country, then power prices will also be higher.”

Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said the exact impact on energy bills “can’t be estimated easily”.

But he said it was small compared to the overwhelming cost of wholesale gas, which has spiked since the invasion of Ukraine.

‘Over-dependence on fossil fuels’

UK Steel is calling for the introduction of carbon border taxes, which would charge companies who import into the country, a move the Government is considering.

Mr Cran-McGreehin said carbon pricing was “the most efficient way to reduce emissions across the economy” and a key plank of the Government’s net zero plans.

“With this lingering gas crisis set to keep household energy bills for the rest of this decade at around 50 per cent higher than before the gas crisis, the UK needs tools like carbon pricing to reduce our chronic over-dependence on fossil fuels and reduce the impacts of this current crisis – and the inevitable next one,” he said.

A Government spokesman said: “The emissions trading scheme is a key pillar in our approach to tackling climate change, serving as a market-led incentive for businesses to decarbonise and giving them confidence to invest in new technologies.

“The EU also operates an equivalent Emissions Trading System, with prices currently higher in the EU than the UK.

“We consulted on proposals to smooth the reduction in the cap through the release of additional allowances and businesses have been extensively engaged in the development of the scheme. We will respond to this in due course.”

Want to make the UK more competitive? Let’s bring down carbon costs



With the many challenges facing our country – from unaffordable energy bills, to inflation at near 40-year highs; from endless strikes by militant trade unions to weak economic growth – the last thing the Government should pursue are policies that will cripple our Great British industries.

That, unfortunately, is the likely result if the Government continues to force British firms to shoulder some of the highest carbon costs in the world.

The UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) was set up by the Government after we left the EU. An even more expensive and inefficient copycat of the EU’s own flawed scheme, ETS is meant to charge industry for the carbon they produce, while encouraging them to invest in clean technologies.

However, many of the technologies currently being mooted to cut emissions from industry – like hydrogen and carbon capture – remain a pipe dream and will not be available for many years, if at all. ETS has just become another burdensome and costly tax on business harming our nation’s economic growth and competitiveness. Perversely, it leeches funds away from high energy businesses preventing them from making CO 2 saving investments.

Worse still, if Government proposals go ahead, we will see already record-high prices spiral further.

If a business in the UK has to pay more than rivals elsewhere - including in the EU - to produce the same products such as steel, cement or fertilisers, they will be at a disadvantage in the global marketplace.

Outpriced and forced to carry substantial costs affecting their bottom line, the only logical outcome for British industries sustaining many communities across our country – our steel mills, cement works, potteries and other manufacturing industries – will be to simply shut up shop here in the UK and export the jobs abroad.

While Whitehall bureaucrats will applaud the drop in emissions as a result, who is going to count the loss of thousands of good British jobs across Scotland, the Midlands, Wales and the North? Who will account for the flight of investment from the economy? As plants, potteries, and factories bring down the shutters, how will we plug the growing gaps in our energy security?

Even more frustrating is that such an outcome will do nothing to improve our environment. While emissions in the UK will fall, there is no guarantee that this drop will be greater than the emissions generated by foreign companies free from schemes like ETS.

We will still need to import the same products – metals, petrochemicals and much else – from further afield. That

means all we will do is shift our emissions to our economic rivals, who happen to have lower environmental standards.

Having exited the EU, we have a golden opportunity to design policies that work best for British businesses and workers. Policies that could help us improve our natural world while also ‘Levelling Up’ our regions and boosting economic growth.

The current version of ETS, I’m afraid to say, just means ‘Levelling Down’, lost jobs, and lost investment – all while doing nothing to cut emissions.

In a post-Brexit world where the UK needs to be agile and competitive, this is simply unacceptable.

Craig Mackinlay is MP for South Thanet and Chair of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.