Slash trade tariffs like Singapore to boost 'Global Britain', Board of Trade recommends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Truss&#xa0;
Liz Truss

The UK should consider slashing trade tariffs like Singapore to spur economic growth, the Board of Trade has suggested, as it called for exports to be placed at the heart of the recovery from covid-19.

Calling for the Government to pursue trade deals with high-growth economies outside of the EU, Boris Johnson’s new group of trade advisers has recommended the UK follows the example of the Asian financial hub through the widespread removal of barriers to free trade.

Publishing its first report after being set up last year, the Board also recommends that the Government establish an “ambitious” new target for boosting exports by the end of the decade.

Whitehall sources last night suggested it would go beyond George Osborne’s previous goal of hitting £1 trillion in exports by 2020, despite the significant decline in global trade caused by the pandemic.

To help business internationalise, the advisers propose new export incentives which are likely to mirror those available in the US, ranging from tax breaks to Government support for small and medium sized firms.

Its recommendations are said to have been heavily influenced by Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister, who was among the senior experts appointed to the Board in September.

The report is also underpinned by research from the Fraser of Allander Institute, which finds that 6.5 million UK jobs are supported by exports, and that wages in these roles are 7 per cent higher than the national median.

The Office for National Statistics also estimates that goods exporting businesses are 21 per cent more productive than those who do not.

Other proposals include signing “ground breaking” new trade agreements with India, the Gulf states and the Mercosur group of Latin American countries, along with finalising deals currently being negotiated with the US, Australia and New Zealand by 2022.

The report identifies Asia and the Indo-Pacific as the key trade frontier, highlighting that two thirds of the world’s 5.4bn middle class consumers will be based in Asia within a decade.

It highlights Scotch whisky, one of Britain’s most valuable food and drink exports, as a product that would especially benefit from greater trade ties with Asia.

It comes ahead of Mr Johnson’s trip to India next month, which Government sources say is likely to herald a series of new export announcements, as well as potentially setting out the timetable for commencing trade deal negotiations.

With Mr Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss leading calls internationally to lower trade barriers, the Board points to the “liberalising approach” of Singapore, Australia and New Zealand as a blueprint for post-Brexit Britain.

Noting that all three “have benefitted from faster economic growth, higher incomes, and more jobs” since opening up their economies, it points out that 96 per cent of all Singapore’s imports are free of duty.

Commenting on the recommendations last night, Ms Truss said: “This report shows how Global Britain will deliver jobs and growth across the UK, particularly in areas like the Blue Wall.

“Export-led jobs are more productive and higher paying, but currently too few businesses export and our economy is not international enough.

“This potential can be liberated through more trade deals, boosting our role as global hub for digital and services trade, and by pursuing policies that drive an exports-led recovery.

“The opportunity we have as an independent trading nation is huge. Today’s report outlines how we can do things differently and capitalise on defining trends like the emergence of Asia’s middle classes and rapid growth in the Indo-Pacific.”

Recommended Stories

  • EU and UK clash over 'vaccine export ban' as post-Brexit tensions deepen

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Downing Street has accused EU chief Charles Michel of spreading falsehoods after he claimed the UK imposed an "outright ban" on coronavirus vaccine exports. The European Council President accused Britain and the US of imposing bans on the movement of jabs as he sought to defend the bloc against allegations of "vaccine nationalism". In the latest display of post-Brexit turbulence, the Government struck back to refute his comments and insist the UK has "not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine". Mr Michel, in a newsletter on Tuesday, said he was "shocked" when he heard allegations of vaccine nationalism levelled at the EU, saying: "The facts do not lie." He added: "The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory. The Government flatly denied his claims. A spokesman said: "The UK Government has not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false."

  • After 2020 fraud claims, Donald Trump requests mail ballot for municipal election

    Following months of baseless claims of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election, the now-former president has asked to vote by mail in Palm Beach.

  • Gaza's Hamas rulers hold secret leadership election

    The Islamic militant group Hamas on Tuesday was holding a leadership election in its Gaza Strip stronghold, a race with deep implications for its relations with Israel and other regional players, as well as upcoming Palestinian elections. A Hamas official said the field had narrowed down to a tight race between Yehiyeh Sinwar, the group's current firebrand leader, and Nizar Awadallah, a co-founder of the movement.

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Mayan Red Queen goes on display in Mexico

    The Mayan Red Queen has been recreatedas part of a new exhibitionLocation: Palenque, Chiapas, MexicoLady Ix Tz'akbu Ajaw reigned over 1,000 years agoShe's referred to as "the Red Queen"because her tomb was entirely covered in red cinnabar(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ANTHROPOLOGIST AND DIRECTOR AT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY, DIEGO PRIETA, SAYING:"The central chamber (of Mayan temple) was used for burial, inside a monolithic sarcophagus that was accompanied with offerings. The chamber of the Red Queen surprised us with its simplicity and lack of context (on the person buried). On the lid the remains of incense probably used during the burial ritual was found, which covered the circular opening located over a duct. That is a channel that allowed the soul of the deceased to leave its body and start its journey to the underworld."

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • The 20 biggest bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in their Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey she had suicidal thoughts in recent years, while Prince Harry said Charles once stopped returning his phone calls.

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • Colleges are closing permanently and displacing thousands of students. Student athletes say they were caught 'completely off guard' when it happened to them.

    One expert said the COVID-19 pandemic put strain on higher education institutions that were already struggling, and forced some to close permanently.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • The conservatives strike back: House floor fight imperils popular bills

    Democrats warn that this latest gambit from the right could erode one of the last vestiges of bipartisanship.