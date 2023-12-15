Slashed tires leads to five-year sentence

Dec. 15—A man facing felony second-degree criminal damage charges pled guilty in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris ultimately sentenced defendant Ezra Ozzborn Sells to five years on probation for the offense.

Sells was represented by public defender Carter Thomas during the proceedings. The State was represented by Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Mark Higgins.

Higgins noted that the maximum sentence of the offense is five years.

"Mr. Sells slashed four tires belonging to the victim, witnesses observed him doing this," he told the court. "The damage was greater than $500."

Sells must serve the first 30 days of the sentence in confinement. He is also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution to a named victim in the case and perform 100 hours of community service.

"He actually probably has well over 30 days at this point because this recommendation was made when he had been in 30 days before he bonded out," Thomas said. "And he's already nearly done another 30, so we would ask for credit for any time that he has served over that to be taken off the balance of his probation — I believe it's roughly 52 days or so now."

Higgins also said that Sells was in custody on a new, warrantless arrest for criminal trespass.

"It is our understanding that that would be dismissed on the plea and acceptance of this sentence," he told the court.

Higgins said the State approved of an own recognizance (OR) bond for the criminal trespass charge.

"Just to facilitate him getting out," he said.