Slashing suspect hearing adjourned

Dec. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — A Benzie County suspect accused of slashing his ex-girlfriend's arm had his court hearing adjourned Monday afternoon.

Steven James Loope, 37, from Thompsonville, was arraigned Dec. 11 before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers on one count of first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of contraband in a jail and one count of controlled-substance possession under 25 grams, according to court records.

The charges stem from a Dec. 9 incident when Loope allegedly showed up at his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend's residence, entered her home, and threatened to kill a friend of hers with a knife. When she tried to intervene, Loope is suspected of slashing her upper left arm with the knife, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies. She received medical treatment at Munson Medical Center and was later discharged.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested Loope hours later in Benzie County after deputies received tips that he would be at a bar in Copemish or Thompsonville.

Booking officers said he tried to sneak a bag of cocaine in to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

His bond was set at 10 percent of $50,000. Inmate records show that Loope was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show that Loope was previously incarcerated for two different felonies.

The first was malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $2,000 in 2013. The second was delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance less than 50 grams in 2017. Both cases took place in Benzie County.

MDOC records show Loope pleaded guilty to the malicious destruction of property charge and no-contest to delivering and/or manufacturing drugs. He was incarcerated from February 2014 to May 2019, and then from October 2019 to January 2023.

His preliminary examination is scheduled at 11 a.m. Jan. 4.