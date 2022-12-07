Slate of New Mexico regulatory candidates sparks concern

FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York, on Nov. 16, 2021. Many decisions by New Mexico's most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico. Former two-term governor and U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson is among those taking notice. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·5 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many decisions by New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico.

Critics are concerned about the lack of representation as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham prepares to pick a new commission as part of an overhaul that takes New Mexico voters out of the equation. A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the commission from a five-member elected body to a three-person appointed panel charged with overseeing electrical utilities and other industries.

Former two-term governor and U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson is among those taking notice. He called it “a glaring omission,” saying residents in the area need to have a voice in future regulatory decisions.

He pointed specifically to Navajos, saying members of the Native American tribe have borne the brunt of energy development over decades, from tapping oil and natural gas reserves and uranium deposits to hosting major coal-fired power plants that have provided electricity to millions of customers elsewhere in the Southwest.

“To ignore northwestern New Mexicans and the Navajos in Cibola, McKinley and San Juan counties is both short-sighted and insensitive,” Richardson told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “The PRC needs to go back to the drawing board. Period.”

The former Democratic governor rarely interjects himself in New Mexico politics these days and works mostly on international issues that include freeing political prisoners and others. However, he has strengthened his relationship with Navajos over the past few years through a relief fund he and former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah created to bring tribal members supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richardson noted that many Navajo families still lack running water and electricity despite living in the shadow of the Four Corners Power Plant and the recently shuttered San Juan Generating Station.

Most of the nine candidates under consideration are from New Mexico's most populated areas — Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

“I just think it was very insensitive and wrong not to include a Navajo,” Richardson said.

Lujan Grisham has until the end of December to make her appointments. The New Mexico Senate will have to confirm her choices.

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Lujan Grisham understands the impact of the energy transition on communities across New Mexico, including those affected by coal plant closures. She also said the governor will continue the government-to-government relationship she has with the Navajo Nation as the state makes its shift toward renewable energy.

As for the nominees, Sackett said the appointments will be the culmination of a multi-step process that was approved by the Legislature and voters.

“The governor’s role is just one aspect of the comprehensive process that seeks to ensure qualified professionals can be relied upon to work on these technical matters that affect every New Mexican,” Sackett said.

Given that the nominating committee sent the governor more names than statutorily required, there was no indication Lujan Grisham would seek more candidates or ask the committee reconsider its list.

A few state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have voiced concerns similar to Richardson's, along with consumer advocacy groups and activists who work on behalf of Native American groups.

Krystal Curley, the executive director of Indigenous Lifeways and a plaintiff in a recent case over the issue that reached the New Mexico Supreme Court, said the new commission will not be a reflection of New Mexico's communities.

“Northwest New Mexico is majority Indigenous and we have been bearing the burden of New Mexico’s fossil fuel addiction for far too long,” she said in an email. “We now have no say in what the energy future holds for frontline communities.”

Curley said the fight to hold government officials accountable for the health and well-being of Native American families will continue.

Jeff Peace was among 15 finalists before the nominating committee further whittled down the list. An engineer who used to work at the Four Corners Power Plant and now teaches at San Juan College, Peace said he has seen the impacts of regulation in his community of Kirtland. He talked about Navajo neighbors who have lost their jobs.

While he's disappointed he didn't get nominated, Peace said Wednesday that his main concern is ensuring someone will protect the interests of residents.

“We don’t have that now. And if it’s not me, then somebody else," he said. "But like I said, we just keep getting shortchanged up here.”

Having qualified candidates who can represent the diverging demographics of rural and urban communities has been an issue for years. More than 20 years ago, state lawmakers on a transition committee carved out a commission district with a high Native American population to represent northwestern New Mexico.

Democratic Rep. Miguel P. Garcia of Albuquerque, a member of that early committee, said a Native American has represented that district since its creation and that person has traditionally been an advocate for consumers.

“Unfortunately, all that will cease to exist," he said, fearing that the newly appointed board will be out of touch with the majority of New Mexicans.

Ahtza Dawn Chavez, the executive director of the NAVA Education Project and NM Native Vote, said a call by advocates for Native Americans to apply resulted in a few applications being submitted. Only one — attorney Joseph Little — is among the finalists.

She said a Native voice on the commission is a must and she hopes the governor makes the right choice.

“It would be pretty disastrous for a regulation commission not to have an understanding of the communities that they are affecting,” Chavez said. “These are marginalized, disenfranchised communities.”

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure

    Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China's access to their data and exposing children to mature content. The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, said the popular app, owned by ByteDance, violates the state's consumer protection laws by not disclosing the Chinese government's potential to access sensitive consumer information. TikTok also deceived young users and their parents with its age rating of 12-plus in Apple's and Google's app stores, Rokita's office said in a complaint filed on Wednesday.

  • Warnock win makes it official: Georgia is a '24 battleground

    Fresh off Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff victory, Georgia Democrats are embracing — and Republicans are reluctantly accepting — the state’s transition from GOP stronghold to a premier battleground as the political calendar turns to the 2024 presidential cycle. Democrats and Republicans alike are parsing their victories and defeats after an extended midterm campaign season that ended with Tuesday’s runoff election. Warnock's win came a month after Gov. Brian Kemp led the GOP’s general election sweep of Georgia's statewide constitutional offices.

  • Bucs waive WR Jaelon Darden, make additional roster moves

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving their primary return specialist, among other roster moves

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said.

  • Bucs’ epic comeback win vs. Saints had a 0.7 percent chance of happening

    Monday night's epic comeback win by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a ridiculous longshot

  • Kansas City man charged with aiding escape of Cass County inmates, drug traffickers

    One of the inmates made several calls to the 64-year-old man that evening. The two escapees were later seen leaving his Kansas City apartment.

  • This Obscure Right-Wing Christian Channel Is Staffing Up With Fox News, Newsmax Alums

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty“Catch me filling in on Center Point tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 EST on @tbn What a facility and what a crew. It will be a great show! #stinchfieldsarmy,” former Newsmax star Grant Stinchfield posted to his Instagram account late last month.Stinchfield’s guest spot as a news anchor for Trinity Broadcasting Network was just the latest instance of this Christian television network turning to Fox News and Newsmax alumni to fill out its

  • Activists call for boy, 10, accused in mom's shooting death to be tried in juvenile court

    The case of the 10-year-old boy is still in the adult system, but is being transferred to the presiding judge at Children's Court.

  • Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor said the GOP 'ought to hold Donald Trump accountable' for Herschel Walker's Senate loss

    Sen. Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election to claim a second term as Senator for the state.

  • 45 "Christmas Vacation" Quotes That Will Always Make You Laugh

    These "Christmas Vacation" quotes truly withstand the test of time and will help you get through that moment when your very own cousin Eddie invades your home.

  • Elizabeth Holmes's Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani Has Been Sentenced To Nearly 13 Years For Defrauding Theranos Patients And Investors

    Balwani's sentencing comes weeks after Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was ordered to spend more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with false promises about the company's blood-testing technology.View Entire Post ›

  • Friction over LGBTQ issues worsens in global Anglican church

    Friction has long-simmered within the global Anglican Communion over its 42 provinces’ sharp differences on whether to recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy. The divisions widened this year as conservative bishops affirmed their opposition to LGBTQ inclusion and demanded “repentance” by provinces with inclusive policies. Caught in the middle is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is the Church of England’s top bishop and the Anglican Communion’s ceremonial leader.

  • Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. Beshear said his party's candidates need to show up with a core message centered on good-paying jobs, access to quality health care and good public schools — all issues that he sees as resonating with rural voters who have abandoned the party in droves in recent elections. Beshear, who faces his own tough reelection fight next year in a state dotted with small towns and farms, is better positioned than most Democrats to talk about connecting with rural voters.

  • U.S. does not want to see military operations in northwest Syria -White House

    The United States does not want Turkey to pursue military attacks in northwest Syria, even if it recognizes Turkey's right to defend itself, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Turkey has ramped up its shelling and air strikes on northern Syria in recent weeks and has said it is preparing for a possible ground invasion against Syrian Kurdish fighters that it dubs terrorists but who make up the bulk of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

  • Police files on Naomi Judd's death released

    Williamson County sheriff's deputies interviewed family members and close friends, as well as medical professionals, in the wake of her death.

  • WATCH: Brian Sicknick’s Family Brutally Snub ‘Two-Faced’ Republican Leaders

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesThe family of Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died a day after being assaulted during the Capitol riot, brutally snubbed Republican leaders on Tuesday as they accepted a congressional gold medal awarded to cops who defended the country on Jan. 6, 2021. Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, was assaulted with pepper spray during the melee and collapsed after returning to his division office. The D.C. medical examiner later ruled he died of a stroke, deeming i

  • Joy Reid Calls Herschel Walker an ‘Insult’ to Black Voters: ‘Can Barely Put a Sentence Together’ (Video)

    The MSNBC host lambasted Georgia's GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate as voting polls closed in the state

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Viral video shows Family Dollar workers holding thief in chokehold after stealing from store

    A video that has gone viral on Facebook shows a wild sequence of events unfolding inside of a Memphis Family Dollar store.

  • Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud ‘Not That Serious,’ Says Ex-Trump AG

    NewsmaxThe Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday on nine criminal counts of tax fraud, falsifying business records, and engaging in a conspiracy, and could be hit with a fine of $1.6 million for those crimes—but Matthew Whitaker, Donald Trump’s former acting attorney general, doesn’t seem to think any of it was “that serious.”Appearing on Newsmax, Whitaker was clearly defensive of his former boss. The investigation into Trump’s company, he asserted, was the result of “very aggressive prose