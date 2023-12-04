The Slatest for Dec. 4: A Double Blow to Trump

As of now, Trump’s federal election interference trial—this is the one in Washington—is set to begin on March 4, 2024. That’s one day before Super Tuesday, and the former president’s legal team has been trying to push that back. It’s not looking good for them, after two separate federal courts rejected Trump’s claims that he has immunity from prosecution. Dennis Aftergut unpacks this “judicial tour de force.”

Plus: If you’ve been having trouble following along with the latest developments in Trump’s various legal cases, Shirin Ali is rounding up the previous week’s Trump trial news every Saturday. Check out the latest installment about the controversial legal strategy Trump’s team is pursuing, his ongoing gag order sagas, and more.

And: Trump wants you to know that he did NOT have a hard time eating after Jan. 6. To wit, his problem was actually that he ate “too much.” Ben Mathis-Lilley considers this curious disclosure.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images, Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images, AP Photo/LM Otero, and Getty Images Plus.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has finally voted to subpoena some key players in the Supreme Court’s ongoing pay-to-play scandal. David Janovsky and Sarah Turberville explain what this means, and why the stakes are so high.

Why are Republicans suddenly so obsessed with education? Nicholas Serafin has a theory.

Photo illustration by Slate. Images via Vitalii Barida/iStock/Getty Images Plus and zuperia/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

When Joel Anderson worked at ESPN, staffers were scolded into keeping their opinions to themselves. Now, years later, the network’s real crisis is coming into focus—and it does not have much to do with journalists tweeting.

An evangelical pastor in Idaho has a yearly plan to make people furious online. Sarah Stankorb explains how it finally caught up to him.

Photo illustration by Slate

If you’ve been searching for some great new music to add to your rotation, look no further—you’re in good hands with Slate’s foreign policy correspondent, Fred Kaplan, who is also a big jazz aficionado. “It’s been a dreadful year for most things but a fine one for music,” he writes. Here are 10 new and three historical releases he recommends to soothe the nerves in troubled times.

… much like one 25-year-old did upon hearing that Henry Kissinger had died. In case you missed it, Luke Winkie examines how the former secretary of state became Gen Z’s public enemy No. 1.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.