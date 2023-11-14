The Slatest for Nov. 14: This Supreme Court Ethics Rule Is Worse Than Toothless

The Supreme Court’s attempt to combat its recent scandals is not going so well. For one thing, the new official code of conduct is quite, er, lax. “I have argued since 2005 that one important role of a Supreme Court code would be to let ‘citizens know what they can expect’ of the justices,” Steven Lubet writes. “Unfortunately, it turns out that the justices do not expect very much of themselves.” He explains why the court’s new code is worse than toothless.

Plus: Dahlia Lithwick reflects on the real lesson to be learned from the ethical revelations of the past year.

Israel’s war in Gaza may be far away, but it hits close to home.

On What Next, Aymann Ismail and Emily Tamkin sift through some of the toughest topics for American Muslims and Jews watching the war in Gaza.

What is going on in Washington right now? Kevin McCarthy allegedly elbowed another Congressman right in the kidneys, and a Republican senator was ready to fight the president of the Teamsters in the middle of a hearing. Ben Mathis-Lilley captures the combative mood.

Perhaps everyone’s been on edge because of the threat of a government shutdown looming over everything? Shirin Ali explains how House Speaker Mike Johnson’s latest proposal would keep the lights on … for another couple of months, at least.

Over the past year, a series of incidents have plunged U.S.-China relations into a state of suspicion and hostility. On Wednesday, Biden meets with China’s president—and with wars raging in Europe and the Middle East, much is at stake. Fred Kaplan explains why this meeting is such a big deal.

Literally anyone can don a costume and busk for cash in America’s busiest plaza—so Luke Winkie thought he’d try his hand at one of the weirdest, least-regulated jobs in America. Come along as he spends an evening as a life-size Mario in Times Square.

A new twisty murder series gives the Glass Onion formula a canny new spin. Laura Miller explains why A Murder at the End of the World would make Dame Agatha herself proud.

