The Slatest for Sept. 21: Why Hindu Nationalists Are Freaking Out Over a California Anti-Discrimination Bill

If you’ve seen any media coverage of California’s anti-caste discrimination legislation, you might think the bill was shrouded in controversy. But there’s more to the story, Nitish Pahwa writes—many of the measure’s opponents have ties to established Hindu nationalist political organizations in India. Pahwa explains how this backlash is one manifestation of the growing influence of Hindu nationalist politics in the U.S.

Plus, ICYMI: Molly Olmstead unpacks Vivek Ramaswamy’s puzzling embrace of both Hindu and Christian nationalism.

A year after Iranians took to the streets following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, the revolution is quieter than many hoped—but it’s still there. Aymann Ismail spoke with a protester about the mood in Iran now, and what’s changed.

In the ultimate collision of New York Times readers’ interests, Joyce Carol Oates dunked on David Brooks for a seemingly misleading tweet about overpriced airport food. Ben Mathis-Lilley has assembled all the relevant facts for you to enjoy the biting exchange that surely has the Upper West Side aflame.

The federal landscape for addressing racialized policing is deeply baffling—but a New Jersey court has provided a road map for fighting biased police stops, Aliza Hochman Bloom explains.

John Riha has become obsessed with tracking wildfires. He’s assembled an army of apps, air filters, and alarms—and he’s noticed a scary truth. Here’s how he battles wildfire anxiety.

There’s a reason Mitt Romney journals so much. Max Perry Mueller takes a look at the religious devotion behind the senator’s filing cabinet full of personal papers.

And, I mean, relatable! Who among us hasn’t faced this dilemma and written a quick little to-do list on the back of a random document—classified, not classified, who’s to say? Luke Winkie, for his part, thinks Trump’s scrap paper dilemma makes total sense.

