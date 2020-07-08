Slatt Capital Funds 3 Multi-Family Properties in Northern California Totaling Over $32 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital Principal, Kenneth M. Fox, CCIM, recently closed a portfolio of 3 separate loans totaling over $32,900,000. The three loans were places on multi-family properties located in San Francisco and Sonoma County. One of the loans was placed with an Agency lender and will be part of Slatt Capital's $4.3 billion servicing portfolio. The other two loans were placed with a bank and a debt fund.

Mr. Fox was chosen for the assignment because of his long-term relationship with the borrower, extensive market knowledge, and proven ability to perform.



About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 47 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs.

