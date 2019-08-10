Slavery Reparations Draws 2020 Democrats as Race Rises as Issue

(Bloomberg) -- Democrats in Congress and running for the White House are taking a fresh look at reparations for the descendants of slaves, as the party wrestles with addressing inequality and confronting racial tension and violence they say are being stoked by President Donald Trump.

Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has given new life to an idea first raised in the aftermath of the Civil War and periodically revived since then. It’s pushed into the Democratic presidential contest as a marker for candidates seeking to show their commitment to addressing issues of race and the economic disparity between whites and blacks.

In the Senate, Cory Booker of New Jersey has introduced companion legislation to Jackson Lee’s measure that would form a commission to study proposals for reparations. All six of the other senators in the Democratic presidential race, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, have signed on as co-sponsors.

Another presidential hopeful, former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, said at the Democratic debate in Detroit in July that, if elected, he would sign Jackson Lee’s legislation if it passed Congress “so that we can have the national conversation we’ve waited too long in this country to have.”

Historic Step

A commission to study compensating African-Americans for slavery would be an historic step, although Congress is unlikely to pass Jackson Lee’s legislation while Republicans control the Senate. And while studying reparations is a far step from enacting them, the debate is pushing the Democratic candidates to articulate how they would address the wealth gap between white and black families that continues to widen.

“America has to come to grips with something that is continuously raising its head again,” Jackson Lee said in an interview in July.

Race has jumped to the forefront of the 2020 campaign as Democrats denounce Trump’s rhetoric, accusing him of using racist language that’s encouraged extremists, like the gunman who killed 22 people in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

“This president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Joe Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic presidential contest, said at a campaign stop this week in Iowa, days after the shooting in Texas and another in Dayton, Ohio.

Still, the support for a study of reparations rather than an actual program for payments is a sign of the cautious approach the candidates are taking toward the idea, which surveys have shown has little support among voters. Instead, they’re emphasizing broader economic policies intended to address income inequality.

Booker’s campaign proposed “Baby Bonds” which could give all U.S. children a savings account at birth, with as much as $2,000 added each year for children from low-income families to access at age 18. Harris offered an economic plan called “The Lift Act” to give a tax credit to all families who make less than $100,000 a year.

Warren and Sanders both suggested education policies aimed at closing racial achievement gaps. Warren’s plan includes universal tuition free college and an increase in Pell Grants. She would also put $50 billion into historically black colleges and universities and cancel 95% of student-loan debt in an effort to close the wealth gap.

Schools and Wealth

Sanders’s “Thurgood Marshall Plan,” named for the first African-American Supreme Court justice, focuses on combating school segregation and increasing funding for public schools.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg proposed the Douglass Plan, named for 19th century author and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, which aims to help black families build wealth by supporting home ownership, health care and entrepreneurship, and would overhaul the criminal justice system. His campaign describes the policy as “a complement to any potential reparations proposals.”

Biden said he supports a commission to study reparations, but hasn’t endorsed a specific bill so far. His campaign has emphasized education reforms including investing in schools serving low-income areas, as well as policies to reduce incarceration. His proposal would change sentencing for drug offenses and establish social programs to reduce crime.

Only Marianne Williamson, a self-help author and outlier in the crowded Democratic field, fully endorsed cash reparations, which she estimated to cost as much as $500 billion.