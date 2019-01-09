1 / 2
Slay the dinner party game with these wine and cheese pairings
Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your
Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.
Unwind this winter with a luscious cheese board and pair it with your favorite wines! Learn more on this episode of Best Bites!
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces brie (Ferme)
- 8 ounces aged cheddar style cheese (Tapping Reeve)
- 6 ounces Rosso di Langhe washed rind cheese
- 8 ounces blue cheese (we used Fourme d’Ambert)
- 8 ounces Parmesan (Parmiggiano Reggiano)
- 6 ounces triple cream cheese (Le Grand Mogol)
- 1 (6-ounce) package artisan crackers
- 10 baby apples
- 2 persimmons, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 clementines, peeled and segmented
- 1/2 cup pomegranate arils
- 1/2 cup pistachios
Instructions:
- Arrange cheeses, crackers, apples, persimmons, clementines, pomegranate and pistachios on platter or wooden cheese board.
- Wine pairings: Finger Lake Riesling (white) and Pinot Noir (red)
- This article was initially published on AOL.com: Slay the dinner party game with these wine and cheese pairings