Julia Webb
Slay the dinner party game with these wine and cheese pairings

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. 

Unwind this winter with a luscious cheese board and pair it with your favorite wines! Learn more on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces brie (Ferme)
  • 8 ounces aged cheddar style cheese (Tapping Reeve)
  • 6 ounces Rosso di Langhe washed rind cheese
  • 8 ounces blue cheese (we used Fourme d’Ambert)
  • 8 ounces Parmesan (Parmiggiano Reggiano)
  • 6 ounces triple cream cheese (Le Grand Mogol)
  • 1 (6-ounce) package artisan crackers
  • 10 baby apples
  • 2 persimmons, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 clementines, peeled and segmented
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate arils
  • 1/2 cup pistachios

Instructions:

  1. Arrange cheeses, crackers, apples, persimmons, clementines, pomegranate and pistachios on platter or wooden cheese board. 
  • Wine pairings: Finger Lake Riesling (white) and Pinot Noir (red)