Slay the dinner party game with these wine and cheese pairings

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

Unwind this winter with a luscious cheese board and pair it with your favorite wines! Learn more on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

8 ounces brie (Ferme)

8 ounces aged cheddar style cheese (Tapping Reeve)

6 ounces Rosso di Langhe washed rind cheese

8 ounces blue cheese (we used Fourme d’Ambert)

8 ounces Parmesan (Parmiggiano Reggiano)

6 ounces triple cream cheese (Le Grand Mogol)

1 (6-ounce) package artisan crackers

10 baby apples

2 persimmons, peeled and thinly sliced

2 clementines, peeled and segmented

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1/2 cup pistachios

Instructions:

Arrange cheeses, crackers, apples, persimmons, clementines, pomegranate and pistachios on platter or wooden cheese board.

Wine pairings: Finger Lake Riesling (white) and Pinot Noir (red)



