Slayer of officers identified as suspect in prior robbery attempt

Mar. 29—A woman has identified the man who shot and killed two Joplin police officers and wounded a third March 8 as the would-be mugger she reported having fought off four months ago at a Frisco Trail head.

Kylie Turner, 34, of Carterville, completed a walk along the trail Nov. 29 and was getting something to drink out of the back seat of her vehicle she had left at the trail head near Zora Street and St. Louis Avenue when a man in a hooded sweatshirt walked up from behind and tried to rob her.

Turner told the Globe in a telephone interview Monday that she did not see anyone around as she approached her vehicle. But as she got the drink out of her back seat and was turning to get in her driver's seat, there he was. Right behind her.

"Give me your wallet," he demanded. "I need your money."

He had one of his hands stuck in a pocket of the hoodie, causing her to think he might be armed.

"I didn't really know if he had anything or didn't have anything," Turner said.

She never actually saw a gun or any other type of weapon. But she felt he was — at a minimum — trying to create the impression he was armed.

She told him she'd have to get her wallet out of the front seat and reached inside her vehicle. But it wasn't the wallet she retrieved. When she wheeled back around, she sprayed him in the face with a can of Mace.

His hands went to his face and he began backing off in obvious pain and then ran away, she said.

Turner, who caught some back spray from the can on the side of her face, was able nonetheless to get in her vehicle and drive away, later reporting the matter to police. But she had never seen the man before and could do little more than provide a general description of him.

Nothing came of an investigation of the incident until March 8 when Anthony R. Felix, 40, an ex-convict who served time in Arizona for an assault in Phoenix, shot and killed Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, and wounded Officer Rick Hershey in a violent rampage.

During the ensuing media coverage, Turner saw the mugshot of Felix released by police and immediately recognized him as the man who accosted her, she told the Globe. She called police March 10 to let them know. By then, Felix also had died and the attempted robbery was no longer an open case.

Details of how the shooting spree began in the Northpark Crossing shopping center have yet to be released by Joplin police or the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is in charge of the investigation.

Felix, who was armed with a handgun, also took the service weapon of one of the officers during the shooting of Cooper and Reed, and fled in a patrol car, which he ultimately wrecked. He tried to flee on foot before shooting Hirshey and being mortally wounded by police Capt. William Davis.

Felix has an extensive criminal record in Arizona, with convictions for solicitation of burglary in 2002, escape in 2003, theft in 2005, armed robbery and flight from a law enforcement vehicle in 2009 and aggravated assault in 2019.

Police records here show that his connection to Joplin preceded the assault he committed in Arizona on April 29, 2019, which drew an 18-month sentence that he served at the privately operated Red Rock Correctional Center before being released in August 2020.

Records show that Reed stopped Felix in Joplin for driving without a valid license on April 18, 2019, or 11 days before he committed the assault in Phoenix.

The next Joplin police contact came Jan. 13, 2021, when he was stopped in a vehicle with a female passenger in the 800 block of South Connor Avenue. The officer learned that both occupants had active warrants and placed them under arrest.

A report of the incident states that the officer found a scale commonly used to weigh drugs in the driver's door and a marijuana pipe on Felix's person. There also was second pipe found in a backpack.

Besides the warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior charge of driving without insurance, Felix was charged again with driving without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The next incident involving Felix in Joplin police records concerns a trespassing call received Oct. 19 when the mother of a 28-year-old woman identified as his girlfriend reported him being at her daughter's apartment at 1502 S. Michigan Ave.

The mother claimed Felix had been in a physical altercation with her daughter a few days previously, which eventually required the daughter being taken to the hospital to have her injuries checked out for possible broken ribs.

Police spoke with the daughter, who told them that she had got into an argument with Felix a few days previously and threw a pop can at the wall when she thought he wasn't listening to her. That made him mad, and he hit her about the head several times and punched her in the ribs, she told police.

She woke up still sore from the assault a couple of days later and told him she was going to the hospital to be looked at. He got upset again and began hitting her and took her phone and smashed it, she told police. X-rays determined that her ribs were not actually broken, and she was released from the hospital, according to the report.

Felix was not arrested at the time because the girlfriend declined to press charges and police could find no actual banning of him from her apartment.

Attempts to reach the girlfriend Monday for comment on the report were unsuccessful.