Slaying of first Muncie police officer killed in the line of duty came 100 years ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — A century later, it's largely an abandoned lot, empty save for a few vehicles, including a church bus, that are apparently in need of repairs.

North of Kirby Avenue, south of the railroad tracks and between Monroe and Vine streets, an alley that divided the block is no longer visible. Buildings, including a warehouse that once stood there. are also gone.

In the early autumn of 2023, there is nothing to reflect the drama and tragedy that played out here on the early afternoon of Sept. 30, 1923, when Anthony Charles "Toney" Hellis became the first Muncie police officer to be gunned down in the line of duty.

In the ten decades since, two other city police officers — James Ovid McCracken in 1932 and Gregg Winters in 1990 — have been the victims of fatal shootings.

The killing

Anthony Hellis — his nickname during his lifetime was reported to be both Tony and Toney, with the latter choice found on his tombstone — at 25 was the youngest officer on the Muncie Police Department in September 1923.

He was married and the father of two sons, both under the age of three. He had joined the MPD two years earlier, in September 1921.

Hellis was also an Army veteran of World War I, serving 13 months in Europe and taking part in the pivotal Battle of Argonne Forest, (The fighting spanned several weeks in the autumn of 1918, resulting in more than 50,000 American and German deaths.)

Prohibition went into effect in the United States in 1920, and surviving court records from 1921 through 1923 reflect many cases involving officer Hellis that stemmed from alcohol-related arrests.

Around noon on Sunday, Sept. 30, 1923, officers Hellis and Michael Flaherty were sent to the 400 block of East Kirby Avenue, where Claude Glenn Michaels, 45, was reported to be menacing his estranged wife, Ethel Anna, while brandishing a handgun.

Michaels — a former employee at Warner Gear and Campbell Ice Cream & Milk Co. — in recent weeks had separated from his spouse, taking a job in the Fort Wayne area and returning to Muncie on the weekends.

Michaels had reportedly been consuming alcohol that morning — friends would later maintain he had not previously been known as a heavy drinker — and made comments about harming his wife when he made two stops at her brother's house and when he arrived at the home they had shared on Kirby.

As Hellis and his colleague approached the scene, a woman warned them that Michaels— who apparently had no prior criminal record — was in the area, armed with a handgun, and had announced he would "never be arrested alive."

At some point the officers either saw Michaels a few blocks east of his family's home, or were told where he had last been observed.

The officers split up as they approached the area. As Hellis made his way north up the alley from Kirby Avenue, Michaels apparently emerged from the side of a building, previously owned by Indianapolis Brewing Co., and shot the officer.

Delaware County Coroner J. Frank Downing, a Muncie physician, would later say the .32-caliber bullet had entered Hellis' torso above his left hip, tore through his heart and came to rest in his chest.

It was a fatal shot. Hellis fell to the ground, onto his back.

Before fleeing. Michaels shot the fallen Muncie officer two more times. One of those bullets passed through the victim's rib cage and "severed the spinal cord," according to the coroner.

The other struck Hellis' left kidney, stomach and left lung, Downing said.

As he fled from the scene, Michaels exchanged gunshots with two other city officers — Flaherty, who had been south of where Hellis had fallen, and William Laflin, a Muncie police sergeant who just happened to be in the area as he returned to work from lunch.

One of Michaels' bullets passed through "the crown of Flaherty's hat," The Muncie Evening Press reported.

As Michaels — observed running east, then south and finally west — went out of view, Laflin and Flaherty turned their attention to their dying comrade.

Hellis was placed in a citizen's car and rushed to Home Hospital, along South Mulberry Street, where he would be pronounced dead.

The manhunt

Officers almost immediately conducted an exhaustive search of the city's south side in a bid to find Michaels.

They were not successful, although related tips began to pour in.

Sunday afternoon, a witness saw a man jump off a freight car as it pulled into Richmond, prompting speculation the murder suspect was likely bound for Cincinnati and then Kentucky.

That night, a group of Muncie officers went to Fort Wayne after receiving a report that a man had dropped dead on a downtown street, apparently after ingesting poison.

It wasn't Claude Michaels.

Other possible Michaels sightings were reported in New Castle, Marion, Mount Pleasant and near Union City.

Delaware County government officials said they would pay a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of Hellis' killer.

Interviewed by local reporters, longtime acquaintance William Chawning called Michaels "sort of a bully"

"He always did want to have his own way." Chawning said.

Police kept watch on the house of the suspect's brother along East North Street — where Michaels had been staying on his return trips from Fort Wayne —and the home of Michaels' sister in Matthews, where their mother had been staying since their father died in January.

Michaels and his wife were originally from the DeSoto area in Delaware Township, and had four children, one of them already married by 1923.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 3, The Evening Press reported what it called a "wild rumor" — that Michaels had returned to his family's Kirby Avenue home that morning and killed himself.

It wasn't true, as the article noted.

That day, Anthony Hellis was laid to rest in Beech Grove Cemetery after a funeral at St. Lawrence Catholic Church drew hundreds of mourners.

A procession made up of police officers — from Muncie, Anderson, Alexandria and Marion, among other communities — and private citizens made its way from the church to the cemetery, where a "double firing squad" from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post fired a 21-gun salute.

On the early morning of Thursday, Oct. 4, a carrier delivering copies of that morning's Muncie Star found a body on the front porch of the Michaels' home.

It was Claude Michaels. Coroner Downing would rule he had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the chest, with the bullet striking both his heart and left lung.

Ethel Anna Michaels told investigators she had been awakened by what sounded like a gunshot about 2:30 a.m., followed by "two or three groans."

But she maintained when she and her daughter looked outside, into the darkness, they hadn't seen anyone.

The Evening Press that day said Claude Michaels, "wearied by a never-ending pursuit, tired, hungry and haggard, went to (his) family home, at 428 Kirby, and shot himself in the heart."

The handgun "which twice in less than one week dealt death" was found on the porch near his body, the story added.

When police arrived, Michaels' "big blue eyes" were open, "staring at the sky."

Officers said the Muncie man was wearing the same clothing, now muddy, that he had on when Sunday's shooting occurred, There was speculation he had been hiding near the old Midland Steel Works plant near 15th and Walnut streets.

Michaels would be buried in a family plot at the Union Church Cemetery in DeSoto.

The Evening Press boasted its Wednesday story about the rumored suicide "was given credit by the authorities for instilling the suicide idea in Michaels' mind."

The Star, meanwhile, touted its association with the young newspaper carrier who found the body, William L. Crouse.

The aftermath

Michaels' suicide meant there would be no trial or convictions stemming from Officer Hellis' murder.

City officials, perhaps seeking scapegoats, set their sights on other targets.

Officers Laflin and Flaherty, both of whom had exchanged gunshots with Michaels, on Oct. 15 were dismissed from the Muncie Police Department.

When Flaherty told the Board of Public Safety he had fired all of the bullets in his handgun at the killer, a board member said he should have retrieved Hellis' firearm and continued his pursuit.

The board also said the officers should have left care of the mortally wounded Hellis to bystanders and made pursuit of the killer their only priority.

Laflin said his "impulse was to take my wounded brother officer to the hospital."

"It wasn't a case of cowardice," he maintained.

(Laflin, 57 at the time of his dismissal, later moved to Washington, D.C., where he died in 1937.

Flaherty, about the same age as Laflin, became a night watchman at Indiana Steel and Wire. He later moved to California, where he died in 1947,)

Within hours of the slaying, an effort was underway to raise funds to benefit Hellis' widow, Rhea, and her two young sons.

"Tony Hellis died for you," a headline on an article seeking donations read,

By March 1924, more than $2,600 had been collected, used to purchase a "seven-room cottage" for the Hellis family in the 1200 block of West 10th Street,

In 1931, Rhea Hellis remarried, to William McKinley, one of several Delaware County residents who were cousins of the late president with the same name. She died in 1978.

Her oldest son, Charles, died in 2000 in Terre Haute, where he had moved. (One of Charles' children, Anthony Paul "Tony" Hellis, had apparently been named for his late grandfather.)

The younger son of the slain officer, Albert, died in July 1998, in Muncie.

(Claude Michaels' widow, Ethel Anna, also remarried, in 1924. She was 91 when she died in 1975.)

Anthony Hellis' tombstone in Beech Grove Cemetery does not reflect his status as a fallen police officer. It does, however, note his service in World War I.

Hellis is buried in close proximity to several family members who outlived him, including his parents and siblings.

Hellis' name also appears near the top of a memorial in the city's downtown Policeman's Park.

Each May, during the national observance of Police Week, his name is read aloud, along with those of three other city officers who died in the line of duty, at an annual memorial service.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 100 years later, first slaying of Muncie police officer recalled