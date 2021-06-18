Slaying of son's girlfriend results in life term for Joplin man

Jun. 18—NEOSHO, Mo. — Characterizations of Rickey Lamb as a normally protective and giving man by friends who testified at his sentencing Thursday failed to impress Judge Kevin Selby, who assessed Lamb a life sentence in the slaying of his son's girlfriend two years ago.

The 62-year-old rural Joplin man took a plea offer in April in Newton County Circuit Court convicting him of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sarah Tyminski, 32, and wounding of his son, Chris Lamb, 37, in a custody dispute over the couple's children. Domestic assault and armed criminal action charges were dismissed in the plea deal.

Prosecutor Will Lynch countered defense witnesses' characterizations of the defendant at the hearing with the observation that Lamb was as much a taker as a giver.

"Rickey Lamb took the life of Sarah Tyminski, he took a mother away from her children, and he took that family's future together," Lynch said.

A witness told investigators with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that the father and son had been arguing on the phone the day of the shootings about Lamb's refusal to let his son and Tyminski have their two daughters over for a visit that weekend.

The couple had signed custody of the two girls over to Chris Lamb's parents in a tribal court arrangement but were allowed to have them over for visits on weekends.

His father's refusal to let them have the girls that weekend irritated the son to the point that he threatened during their conversation to take the girls back and never let his parents see them again.

The defendant told investigators that he went to the couple's home on Eloise Lane armed with a .30-06 rifle intending only to scare his son out of ever trying to carry out that threat. But witnesses testified at his sentencing that he had said he was going over to teach his son and Tyminski a lesson.

The father's and son's accounts to investigators of what happened when Rickey Lamb drove up to their home differed sharply.

The father claimed the son fired a shotgun at him first and that he shot back, wounding him and causing him to drop the shotgun. He claimed he shot Tyminski when she then reached for the shotgun.

Chris Lamb maintained that he was inside the house when his father pulled up. He told investigators he heard Tyminski greet his father and then heard gunshots, ran outside, saw Tyminski on the ground and tried to pull her to safety. He claimed he was shot in the arm as he did so.

It was only then, he told investigators, that he ran back inside and grabbed a .22-caliber rifle, which he claimed he fired just once. He further claimed that he never fired the shotgun.

According to testimony at a hearing in 2019, the sheriff's office recovered a .22-caliber rifle and 12-gauge shotgun at the scene, along with five spent .22-caliber bullet casings and two spent shotgun shells.

The son was shot in the chest as well as his arm, although the father claimed he never fired more than two shots. Rickey Lamb was treated for a wound to his shoulder sustained in the exchange of gunfire.

Tyminski's mother testified at the sentencing that almost a year before the shootings, she had bought her daughter plane tickets to get her and her children out of what she described as an abusive relationship with Chris Lamb. But he was not willing to let her daughter take their children and her daughter was not willing to leave them behind, she said.