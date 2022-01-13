Slaying suspect found, arrested in Morganton

Jan. 13—LENOIR — Information provided to law enforcement led neighboring Burke County authorities to arrest a second suspect wanted for Tuesday's (Jan. 11) slaying of a Lenoir man.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a tip that Isaac McKinley Dixon, 22, of Lenoir, might be staying at a residence in Morganton. Around 6 p.m Wednesday (Jan. 12) Burke County deputies took Dixon into custody from 3815 Grover Beaver Street. Dixon has since been jailed in the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond.

Dixon has been charged with the homicide of Jose David Martinez Aguilera, 25, of Lenoir. Dixon is the suspected trigger man in Aguilera's fatal shooting. He had been on the run since the crime.

Earlier Wednesday, investigators arrested Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, 22, of Lenoir, at the Red Roof Inn located 206 Blowing Rock Blvd. He has been charged with accessory after the fact of the slaying. He was jailed under a $750,000 secured bond.

Tuesday evening deputies responded to the intersection of Old North and Collettsville roads where they found Aguilera dead from gunshot wounds inside a car. Investigators determined the shooting occurred at a residence at 2274 Quail Ridge Court, Lenoir.