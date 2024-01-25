SLCC, Granger High launch program to increase college access for first gen, low-income students

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake Community College and Granger High School are teaming up to grant more access to first-generation and low-income students.

GHS will be the sixth school to be part of the PACE program — a scholarship and mentorship program created to increase college participation and graduation rates for high school students.

The program, funded by SLCC, will help GHS graduates receive a six-semester scholarship to SLCC.

With GHS being the largest high school in the state, “the need is evident,” SLCC said in a press release.

GHS Principal Tyler Howe said they are “pretty pumped” about the PACE Program. According to Howe, the program will help kids see the end goal at the beginning of high school.

“All the steps leading to graduation and college can seem abstract. PACE can help facilitate and paint the picture from the beginning for these students, with a carrot at the end — a scholarship to SLCC,” Howe said.

Alonso Reyna Rivarola, director of the college’s PACE program, said he is excited to make PACE part of the community at Granger,” which in itself is already a community hub.”



He said the PACE advisor is available daily to help engage with students and their families.

