SLCC is turning 75 years old!
Salt Lake Community College is celebrating 75 years of education.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left the target range for its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a 22-year high.
Smith thinks college sports' scholarship rules are due for a change.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Amazon’s annual fall product launch was full of new devices — and a fresh take on Alexa using generative AI for more natural conversations.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
A series of stories this week show the conditions educators are dealing with as they return to the classroom and libraries.
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
The consumer looks to be showing their economic concerns by buying fewer pet treats for Fido.
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
Body mass index, or BMI, is out, according to the American Medical Association. Here's what you need to know about the new way to
The latest version of the Echo Frames will ship with a longer battery life and redesigned audio experience, along with several new colors and styles.
Uber Eats has confirmed its plans to launch a chatbot function later this year to customers in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. Initially, the so-called AI assistant will help users find restaurant deals and easily reorder favorites on the app. Later, the assistant will help users meal plan, find sales on grocery items and order ingredients from recipes, according to Uber.
Bank of America boosted its price target for the S&P 500 as it believes current economic headwinds won't weigh on stocks.
Save over 30% on these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs that emit a soft amber glow.
Meta is expanding its subscription service to businesses on Facebook, Instagram and, eventually, WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company’s “Conversations” event.
Interested in some key fob opinions? Here are some quick takes on all of them.
Our review of the Apple Watch Series 9, including our testing of the new Double Tap gesture.
The 2024 Toyota Sienna adds a Premium package to the sporty XSE trim level; other trims get minor cosmetic changes and a price bump.
Online grocery delivery company JOKR is out to show that it can continue to be a leader in the industry. Despite the sector’s ups and downs over the past few years, the company, which does business in Brazil as DAKI, found its niche and is thriving in what seems to be a resilient Latin American market. Today, JOKR announced it secured approximately $50 million in Series D financing at a post-money valuation of $800 million.