SLCSO: Charges expected for 3 adults related to poor conditions for children, animals

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Three people are expected to face charges as officials removed 48 dogs and a cat from a home in northern St. Lucie County found in “absolutely deplorable” conditions, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Sheriff’s and county animal safety officials remained early Tuesday afternoon at the home in the 4900 block of Amy Lane off St. Lucie Boulevard near the Treasure Coast International Airport.

“You wouldn’t let a dog live in there; you wouldn’t let a loved one live in there,” Mascara said. “This group was living in there and had 48 dogs and a cat in there.”

Mascara said two children were in the home, and that the two sisters and a man each would face dozens of counts related to animal neglect and also charges related to child neglect.

“It’s sickening to see what these people lived in and what these dogs had to live in.” he said.

Maria Valencia, animal safety division manager, said officials with her agency were there to follow up from an August court date where those involved allegedly failed to appear in court.

They were to perform a final count of animals in the home and a welfare check.

“At the time, the owners here refused to let us in the home,” Valencia said.

She said sheriff’s officials were called, and that a foul smell was noted as were “deplorable” conditions.

“We could tell that there was feces all over the floor,” she said. “The floor was caving in just inside of the sliding glass door.”

Valencia said in May they were called about the number of animals, and found 12 animals there.

Spay/neuter services were offered for five of the animals, and animal safety officials also offered to place others in a rescue, so the people could get into compliance with county rules. She said residents can have five cats or dogs, but no more.

“It was definitely a hoarding situation, irresponsible pet ownership,” she said.

Valencia said they will file for custody for the animals legally in front of a judge.

