SLCSO: Man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

ST. LUCIE COUNTY - A 21-year-old man was charged with nearly 200 counts of child sex crimes based on videos and images found stored, captured with and transmitted through his personal electronic devices, according to St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives.

Cevyon Walton, of the 3200 block of Hibiscus Avenue, was in jail on an unrelated charge when detectives questioned him Oct. 1 about files they found on a computer in his residence.

Some of the images were captured in late January 2023 while other images found dated back to December 2022.

What happened: Deputies went to the residence where Walton rented a room on Sept. 30, just before 2:30 p.m., based on concerns from someone who reported seeing the images on his computer, according to his St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

Deputies had obtained a warrant to search the room and found “several electronic devices … able to store evidence…” including laptops, removable storage devices and a desktop gaming computer, containing some of the images.

Among the material found on devices including a cell phone and computers, detectives said, were, “at least five videos and or images showing the defendant committing a sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age.”

Social media, specifically Snapchat was listed in the report as one of his means to “obtain child pornography” and communicate with at least one of the children.

It was indicated in the report Walton sold or exchanged the images to pay for his living expenses.

Charges: Roughly 193 counts of child pornography and sexual assault-related charges, including sexual battery on a person under 12, lewd lascivious behavior or molestation on a person under 12, cruelty to a child, obscene communications, and 168 instances of obscene material possession of 10 or more child pornography images, court records show.

His bail was increased from $5,000 on the unrelated charge to nearly $9 million, and revoked on some of the charges, according to jail records.

More: Month after son went missing from cruise ship, father needs closure

More: SLCSO: Charges expected for 3 adults related to poor conditions for children, animals

More: Charges dropped in big fentanyl case in St. Lucie County. But for good?

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on X, formerly Twitter, @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-224

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: SLCSO: Man arrested, charged with child sex crimes