Sleaford dogs attack: Roaming animals bite three people

A group of dogs which escaped from a garden and bit three people should be taken away from their owner, residents have said.

Police said officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 17 January to reports of three "out-of-control dogs".

Residents said the dogs - thought to be Belgian Shepherds - had escaped on numerous occasions in recent months.

One neighbour described the latest incident as "terrifying".

"We shouldn't have to live like this - being scared to come out in our gardens," she added.

Others echoed the sentiments, with local resident Debbie Framingham saying she was taking her daughter to and from school due to concerns about the dogs being out.

"What are they going to do next, is it going to be a child next?

"Personally, I think the dogs need to be taken away from the owners," she added.

Another resident, Ann-Marie Honey, said the owners needed to take responsibility for their animals.

Some residents said the incident had left them afraid to leave their homes

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "Response officers and PCSOs immediately responded to the incident where they found three members of the public had sustained bites from the dogs.

"It is believed the animals had got out through insecure fencing.

"Those injured received medical treatment and have had their statements taken, along with other witnesses," they added.

Police said the dogs were later returned to their owner with help from a member of the public.

An investigation was under way, the force said.

BBC Look North said a man at the property had declined a request for an interview and refused to confirm if he was the owner.

