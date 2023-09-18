SLED: Aiken man used fake vehicle titles at SCDMV in North Augusta

Sep. 18—An Aiken man is facing forgery charges after the State Law Enforcement Division said he used fraudulent vehicle titles from various states.

Divonn Shaqui Johnson, 30, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with three counts of forging a vehicle title, according to a media release from SLED.

Warrants allege Johnson used fake titles at the North Augusta office of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this year.

He used an Alabama title for a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro on Feb. 11, a Georgia title for a 2019 Ford F-250 on May 26 and a Washington title for a 2014 Maserati on Aug. 14 — all fraudulent titles, the charging documents said

Investigators found the VINs provided for the vehicles were also fake, the warrants said.

Johnson was booked at the Aiken County detention center and the case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor's Office.