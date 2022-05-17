SLED asked to investigate after 2 inmates found dead inside Greenville detention center

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after two inmates were found dead inside their cell at the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday.

Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were both found dead in their housing unit by jail staff around 3:55 p.m. Thursday, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Autopsies were completed Friday but the cause and manner of death for both men remains under investigation.

Greenville County Council member Ennis Fant said he is demanding a detailed report on the two deaths. Fant is seeking answers to how they died, what they died from and how they were supervised.

"Going to the detention center should not have the potential of being a death sentence. We have an obligation and responsibility to keep those people safe, not matter how angry we are at what we think or know they did," Fant said.

The Greenville County Detention Center is the deadliest jail among South Carolina's 10 largest detention centers. Twenty-seven people died inside the facility between 2008 and 2020. The detention center holds approximately 270 of

"They were apart of someone's family and those families should have a reasonable expectation that those people will return home at some point," Fant said.

Zack, who was awaiting trial, was booked into the jail in December 2020 related to charges from a fatal driving under the influence-related crash.

Broome was sentenced to three years in March after pleading guilty to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, court records show.

Calls and emails to the jail administrator John Vandermosten were not returned Monday.

SLED confirmed the agency was asked to investigate but declined to disclose further details about the circumstances of the deaths.

The Greenville News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to seek investigative documents related to the deaths.

