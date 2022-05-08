SLED charges Chesterfield County man for using power of attorney to steal money

A Chesterfield County man was charged Wednesday after SLED said he used his power of attorney status to steal large sums of money from a vulnerable adult.

Vincent King, 39, of Pageland was charged with breach of trust and two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Wednesday.

The arrest warrant claimed that King committed breach of trust with fraudulent intent between March 2021 and February 2022.

It said King had the power of attorney over the victim, which gave King responsibility for the victim’s well-being. King used that authority to take money from the victim’s estate.

King took over $10,000.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon had requested SLED’s vulnerable adults investigations unit to investigate back in December 2021.

King was booked at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

