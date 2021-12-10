SLED charges Clarks Hill man in North Augusta officer involved shooting

Dec. 10—The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a 42-year-old man Thursday after an officer involved shooting that left one officer wounded.

Thomas M. Airington, of Clarks Hill, is charged with attempted murder, possession of marijuana and is currently under a temporary hold.

He was out on bond for multiple charges in August, according to Aiken County court records.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail, confirmed Airington was the suspect in the shooting on Friday morning.

SLED has not given any information to the media.

Criminal history

Airington was convicted of forgery in Aiken County in 1997, simple assault in North Augusta in July 1997, simple assault in North Augusta in Dec. 1997, simple assault in North Augusta in Jan. 1998, possession of a controlled substance in North Augusta in May 1998, driving under the influence in North Augusta in May 1998, unlawful carrying of a weapon in North Augusta in June 1998, public disorderly conduct in North Augusta in June 1998, destruction of city property in North Augusta in July 1998, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle in North Augusta in Jan. 2000, public disorderly conduct in Spartanburg County in 2003, shoplifting in North Augusta in 2004, assault and battery of high and aggravated nature in 2004 and resisting arrest in North Augusta in 2007.

Lynching in 2004

Airington was charged with lynching in the second degree on July 20, 2004 in North Augusta, but he was not convicted.

Most recent charges

Airington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 28, 2021 and charged with possession of a stolen gun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking meth/cocaine, possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana.

Judge Tracey L. Carroll awarded him a $50,615 surety bond for all of the charges.

The bond breakdown is a $5,000 bond for unlawful possession or stolen possession of a firearm, a $30,000 bond for trafficking, a $5,000 bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, a $10,000 bond for possession of narcotics and and a $615 for possession of marijuana, Carroll said during a phone interview with the Aiken Standard Friday morning.

The bond was posted by Georgia-Carolina Bail Bonds, Carroll said.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.