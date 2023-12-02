SLED charges former Aiken Co. deputy for firing weapon during traffic stop in March

A former Aiken County deputy could face jail time after being charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Friday, former deputy Christopher Lamar Williams, 31, was charged with misconduct in office, first-degree assault, and battery for an incident that happened earlier this year.

Official warrants say that on March 7, Williams was working for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) when he tried to stop a car near 2 Schley Street near Warrenville, S.C., for not driving in their lane.

At the stop, agents say Williams asked the driver to step out of their car, but the driver refused and drove away from the traffic stop. The warrants say Williams took out his ACSO gun and fired a shot, hitting the back driver’s side of the car while it was moving, which caused the potential for harm or death.

Officials say the in-car video from Williams’ patrol vehicle showed the driver didn’t do anything to put the former deputy in danger or to warrant him firing his weapon other than driving away from the traffic stop.

Williams is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

