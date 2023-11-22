SLED charges former Colleton County IT Director Jeffrey Colton Hill with wiretapping

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said its agents charged Jeffrey Colton Hill, 34, of Walterboro, with wiretapping on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to SLED warrants and affidavits, on July 20 Hill allegedly intercepted and recorded phone communications between two victims without their knowledge or consent while employed as Colleton County's Information Technology Director. The victims were not identified.

SLED is currently investigating another Colleton County official.

The warrant adds that a search warrant served for Hill's phone records confirmed the allegations and revealed his computer IP address, according to SLED.

According to multiple media outlets, including FITSNews, which first reported the story, Hill is the son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, who is currently engulfed in a jury tampering allegations controversy related to the recent double murder trial and conviction of disgraced Hampton attorney Alex Murdaugh, allegations she has denied.

It is unclear at this point if the arrest is related to Hill, or to the Murdaugh trial.

FITSNews also reported Tuesday that a SLED search warrant had been served for Mrs. Hill's phone and records.

The younger Hill was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday and bonded out Wednesday morning, said SLED.

SLED says it is working with the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on this case.

The Public Integrity Unit is a collaboration between the 14th and 1st Circuit Solicitor's Offices.It consists of senior-level attorneys and investigators, who work with law enforcement agencies toreview officer-involved shootings and other use of force cases within their circuits, as well asalleged public corruption.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: SLED charges former Colleton County IT Director Hill with wiretapping