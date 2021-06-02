SLED charges man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at police officers

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at police last week, police said Wednesday.

Chaney Asad Jones, 20, was charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person after a May 25 incident when he and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies exchanged gunfire, according to a news release from South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, or SLED.

SLED investigates all instances of “officer-involved shootings.”

The incident occurred at 4002 Columbia Highway North in Ridge Spring, which is about 14 miles southwest of Batesburg-Leesville, after someone called 911 and reported a man with a gun, according to the arrest warrant. Deputies confronted the man and told him to drop the gun, but instead he pointed the gun at officers and fired, according to the arrest warrant.

Deputies returned fire and struck the man in the lower torso, according to a prior media report from WRDW/WAGT. The earlier media report does not mention Jones firing his weapon, and says deputies shot him after Jones pointed his gun at them. The warrant says Jones fired one round at deputies and that deputies found a spent shell casing in his gun that had failed to eject.

Jones was taken to Aiken County Detention Center, according to the news release. The investigation is ongoing.