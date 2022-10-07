SLED charges SC city councilman, mayor pro tem with sexual conduct with a minor

Ted Clifford
·1 min read

The Pickens mayor pro tem was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, according to a statement released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Donald “Donnie” Edward McKinney, a Pickens city councilman and mayor pro tem, committed “sexual battery” around May 20 on a victim between 14 and 16 years old, according to the statement. The Upstate politician allegedly groped and performed oral sex on the victim.

According to the warrant, McKinney, 75, was “older and in a familial, custodial, and/or authority position to coerce the victim.”

McKinney has served on the Pickens City Council since 2014, according to the city’s website. As mayor pro tem, McKinney has the authority to act as mayor in case of the elected mayor’s absence. McKinney is also chair of the Senior Citizens Committee.

SLED charged McKinney based in part on a forensic interview and at least one statement.

McKinney posted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond Friday. A condition of his release is that he has no contact with the victim, according to court records. He is scheduled for his first court appearance on Dec. 8.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate the case. The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

